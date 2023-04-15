We’re ready for the best, say Loughgall fans as they prepare for the top flight

Loughgall FC are on the verge of promotion to the Irish Premiership

Hilbert Willis is 99 and still goes to all Loughgall's games

Possibly Loughgall FC’s oldest fan Hilbert Willis, says he’s looking forward to seeing the Co Armagh side play home and away in the NIFL Premiership after the Villagers all but sealed promotion.

The 99-year-old, who walked 100 laps of Loughgall’s Lakeview Park in 2020 to help raise funds to bring the ground up to Premiership standards, said “no matter where they go” he’ll be there to support the club.

Dean Smith’s side are now nine points clear of nearest rivals Warrenpoint Town at the top of the Lough 41 Championship with three games to play — starting today at Dundela.

While the Villagers are not yet technically champions, with a goal difference of plus 50 — compared to Warrenpoint’s plus 20 — it’s a mere formality.

Loughgall will also have the unique claim of being the smallest settlement in Europe to have a top-flight football club.

The village has a population of just 282 residents, 38 fewer than Streymnes (320) — the home of Faroe Islands Premier League club EB/Streymur.

It’s no wonder Loughgall can take that record as it takes less than 10 minutes to walk from one end of the single-shop village to the other.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Willis, who is a former club chairman, said he will follow the club everywhere come the new season — even when he turns 100 in February.

“I’ve supported them for a brave wee while, they are the local team,” he said. “I remember going to watch them and there was a row of trees at the pitch and the midges would have ate you but I still loved it.”

Despite watching many teams throughout the years at Lakeview Park, Loughgall’s current team is Mr Willis’ favourite.

Mr Willis was also the club’s groundsman until he retired at the age of 90 but his love of Loughgall never diminished as his 2020 fundraiser proved, which raised £30,000.

Since Mr Willis’ retirement, his son Leslie has taken over as the club’s groundsman.

Leslie said he is excited to watch the Villagers play in the Irish Premiership next season and is expecting the squad to give the full-time teams a “run for their money”.

While not expecting to pull of the shock of a lifetime by lifting the Gibson Cup next year, Leslie hopes to the club can survive.

“It will be good to see them play against Linfield and Glentoran,” he said. “I’d say they could give them a run for it.”

Former Loughgall player Marcus Dallas, who played for the club when they were last in the Premiership between 2004 and 2007, said he is proud of the current team’s achievement.

Leslie Willis

Mr Dallas played for the Villagers for eight years from 2005, giving him the chance to play under the current manager Smith.

“I played with Dean and under him,” he explained. “He is a great manager, he really knows how to get the best out of his players.

“He will give you an eating but he is a great manager. He is very well known in the area and has a lot of respect.”

Mr Dallas said he enjoyed his time playing for Loughgall and praised the community spirit within the team.

“It is a wonderful club,” he said. “It’s a family orientated club, you will not feel as welcomed in any club in the country. It’s just a pity I got older or I’d still be playing.”

Another huge Loughgall supporter is Paul Reilly, who feels the team has been good enough for the Premiership for several years.

“We have been dead keen to get up there,” he said. “We are very happy where we are now.

“We are a very small club with not a lot of supporters. I think that is the disadvantage from being such a small wee village.”

Paul Reilly

Neil Anderson has been a Loughgall supporter his whole life and said the support for the club will continue to grow as they improve. “The more successful we are the more people will come out to see us,” he said. “We are a small village but we get support from outside of the village.

“I’m not surprised we have come this far at all. Dean is excellent. Dean was a player himself so he knows what the club needs and he brings it to the club.”

Mr Anderson said the success of the team has encouraged the young people of Loughgall to take an interest in the club.

“You can see especially in the past two or three seasons that more and more young people are coming the watch the matches,” he explained.

“When you are pressing for the league title makes it easier to get support and see them coming to match regularly. We have a very good youth system and they are very keen to get players up to watch matches.”

Mr Anderson added that the team wouldn’t be revelling in their current success if it wasn’t for the support of the local community.

“We have good sponsors behind the club, who are very generous,” he said.