Wes Lamont: Missing out on European group stages will hurt Linfield more than our agonising defeat to Copenhagen in 1993

Former Linfield hero Wes Lamont says he fears the players will be haunted by their Europa Conference League play-off nightmare for a long time and he even believes the pain could run deeper than the club’s devastating loss to FC Copenhagen in 1993.

Goalkeeper Lamont was part of the Linfield side that stunned the Danish giants 3-0 at Windsor Park in an incredible Champions League tie but in the second leg their dreams were crushed when Copenhagen ran out 4-0 winners after a late injury time equaliser forced extra time and the Blues lost 4-3 on aggregate.

Painful memories of Copenhagen came flooding back on Thursday night as David Healy’s side suffered a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out loss to Latvian side RFS at Windsor Park.

The chance to become the first Irish League side to make the group stages of European competition and bank at least £2.5million disappeared in the most gut-wrenching fashion.

Kyle McClean’s extra time goal had Linfield on course for the biggest result in their history but a 120th-minute own goal by Jimmy Callacher earned the Latvians a 1-1 draw and they won the shootout 4-2.

Twenty nine years ago Trevor Anderson’s side were denied the chance to face mighty AC Milan in the next round after the Danish side’s rescue act and that feeling of what might have been persists to this day.

Lamont, a fans’ favourite at the Blues where he won every trophy in the 1990s, knows exactly how Healy’s shattered troops are feeling.

“When I was sitting watching the game on television I was thinking ‘we know how you feel’ because we felt the same way after Copenhagen,” said the former Coleraine stopper.

“I think this is even bigger because of the money involved.

“We could have got AC Milan in the next round and Copenhagen got £1m for the TV rights alone for the game. Linfield could have had a 24,000 sell-out crowd for the Milan game and they were the best team in the world at that time.

“It would have been colossal money for an Irish League club at that time but I think Thursday night was even bigger.

“You are talking about a first ever group stage appearance for an Irish League team and £2.5million which is huge.

“They would have had six more European games against top sides and it could have been life changing for them.

“People still mention wonderful Copenhagen to me all the time and it was 1993.

“The boys involved against Copenhagen know how they feel but the players can hit back like we did.”

In September 1993, goals from Garry Haylock, John McConnell and Richie Johnston fired Linfield to one of their greatest ever results in Europe but there was a horrific sting in this continental tale to come.

At the Parken Stadium, the Blues bravely held out until 97 minutes when the Danes equalised with the last kick from Lars Hojer-Nielsen to send the match into extra time and a Kim Mikkelsen goal won it.

“I don’t think they deserved a free kick late on for the goal and there was something strange about that night,” added Lamont. There wasn’t a trainer on the park for the whole of the second half but the referee played a few minutes of injury time. The ref told the player taking the free-kick this is your last chance so he more or less gave him the incentive to shoot.

“You just think about what might have been and I hope the players get another chance because you can think about what happened for the rest of your life – especially, when you look at the chances they had. “When Copenhagen got Milan in the draw I was nearly sick.

“To beat them 3-0 at Windsor was a fantastic result but in the return leg they were 2-0 up in 20 minutes.

“But we survived until deep into injury time which was an achievement in itself.

“One shot went past me like a rocket, I have never been beaten by a harder shot in my life.

“It was soul-destroying and it took me a long time to get over it.

“I couldn’t watch a game in the San Siro for two months. We were one kick of the ball away from playing there and they won the European Cup that year.”

In yesterday’s group stage draw, RFS were drawn alongside Hearts, Fiorentina and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Healy and his players now face the difficult task of putting their European heartbreak to the back of their minds as they resume their title defence at Carrick Rangers tomorrow.

“The players will have to show some mental strength and get back to the bread and butter,” said Lamont.

“It’s difficult to find the words. They should have won the game.

“The name of the game is putting the ball in the back of the net and if you don’t do that you will get punished. Football can be a cruel game.

“The players did look devastated and David (Healy) has a big job ahead but I think they will be okay.

“They could come back hungrier for more big nights and you just hope they get another chance.

“Linfield players need to be mentally strong to bounce back.

“We went on to win four trophies after losing to Copenhagen. They can’t dwell on this for too long, they need to recover.

“All you can do is put it in the memory bank and hope you get another chance. We didn’t unfortunately.

“It was a shattering blow for them and I know how they feel but they can bounce back.”