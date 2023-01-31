West Ham United move for Cliftonville ace Sean Moore

The talented Northern Ireland youth international has lit up the Danske Bank Premiership this season

The Belfast Telegraph understands the Hammers have put a bid in for the 17-year-old winger who has lit up the Irish League this season.

Cliftonville are leading the title race and are intent on keeping the youngster for the rest of the season. Should they accept the bid from the London club the Reds would want the Northern Ireland Under 18 international to be loaned back to them to see out the campaign.

Moore has been in superb form this term playing an influential role in Cliftonville’s title charge, scoring and creating goals and generating much interest across the water.

Newcastle United are another top flight English side who are keen on the player while Everton and Brighton have also been tracking his progress along with a host of others including Championship side QPR and promotion chasing League One team Ipswich.