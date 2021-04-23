'We've come a long way': Glentoran assistant Paul Millar salutes side after comeback win over Larne keeps slim title hopes alive

Glentoran staged a second-half fightback against Larne at The Oval on Friday night to keep their hopes of winning the Danske Bank Premiership title alive.

The Glens came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 and move seven points behind leaders Linfield, who have a game in hand and six matches to play.

Larne were hoping to win at The Oval for the first time since 1978 but the home side extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games. With second place guaranteeing a Europa League spot, Glentoran's comeback could prove to be very valuable come the end of the season.

In a lively first half, Rhys Marshall's volley edged Glentoran ahead but two goals in three minutes from Larne - Mark Randall and Tomas Cosgrove the men on target - saw Larne lead 2-1.

Jay Donnelly's 17th goal of the season and Fuad Sule's 80th-minute own goal won it for Mick McDermott's side. Glentoran assistant boss Paul Millar said: "It was a massive three points. My only disappointment was we conceded a really poor goal after we took the lead. On the back of that, they scored another one.

"But we totally dominated the second half. The lads showed great character to go on and win the game. We've come a long way this season. We were at the bottom of the table at one stage.

"We are now down to the final five games, so we'll see where we end up."

Linfield visit Glenavon on Saturday (5.30pm) in a match which could also shape the top six. Crusaders, in sixth spot, are just a point ahead of the Lurgan Blues ahead of their trip to Dungannon Swifts (3pm) in the last round of fixtures before the split.

Meanwhile, former Linfield boss Warren Feeney has guided FC Pirin Blagoevgrad to Bulgaria's top flight. The 46-times-capped Northern Ireland international is celebrating promotion with his side after a 2-0 win over Litex Lovech on Friday.