'We've never spent a penny on players': Larne boss Tiernan Lynch irritated by stigma of big-spending tag

Owner Kenny Bruce has poured millions into Larne on and off the field and with the astute management of Lynch the Inver Park outfit have gone from the Championship to top flight title contenders in double quick time.

Having made a brilliant start to this season, racing to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership, they have won just twice in 2021 and now find themselves in third behind league leaders Linfield and Coleraine.

After seeing his side lose 2-1 to league leaders Linfield at Windsor Park on Friday night, Lynch opened up on an issue that has been clearly irking him and others at the club, making the point that while there has been great investment, Larne have not gone out on a limb in relation to transfer fees.

Asked if his players faced a test of character on the back of a disappointing run of results, Lynch replied: "Massive."

Requested to expand, the Larne boss opened up, stating: "We have given this a lot of thought. Our start had everyone talking about us being title challengers. We certainly didn't come into this campaign with it being only our second season in the Premiership thinking that we were going to challenge.

"We were looking at fighting for a European place. I think people forget we are very early in our journey.

"It's also hugely frustrating because every time people talk about Larne they always use two words and we are referred to as 'big-spending Larne'.

"We've never spent a penny on players. That's frustrating and it gets you this stigma that everybody expects Larne to go out and beat teams four and five and play all this football.

"We know deep down inside that on our day we are a match for anyone. I would go as far to say we are the best footballing team in the league on our day, but we are still learning Irish League football as a team.

"We probably hindered ourselves by the start that we had and going a full year losing one game or something along those lines. I think it's maybe about taking a step back and reflecting and I would say we are well ahead in our journey and the frustrating part for me is the terminology of big-spending Larne."

Lynch, whose side claimed County Antrim Shield glory earlier this season, believes there are 'four or five teams" in the title mix but sees champions Linfield as favourites, especially after Shayne Lavery's double won the game on Friday, with a late Jeff Hughes goal little consolation for the visitors.

"I think Linfield are always the favourites for the simple reason that nothing beats experience," said Lynch, whose team host Crusaders tomorrow.

"When you get yourself into situations you need that little bit of knowhow and they have it because they've been there and done it. That will always give them that bit of edge as long as they stay in there. They have the players and experience and people like Jimmy Callacher, Jamie Mulgrew and Andy Waterworth who have done it.

"On Friday we got what we deserved because in the second half we didn't perform."