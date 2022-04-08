When Cliftonville and Linfield collide at Solitude, Blues boss David Healy is expecting ‘blood and thunder’

No quarter: Linfield’s Ahmed Salam could go up against Kris Lowe of Cliftonville at Solitude, where David Healy lifted the Gibson Cup last season. Credit: INPHO/Matt Mackey

Linfield manager David Healy is expecting a ‘blood and thunder’ clash played at 100mph when his team go to Solitude tomorrow night to face Cliftonville in an eagerly anticipated title showdown.

With Paddy McLaughlin’s side winning 2-0 at Portadown in midweek, the Reds are just one point behind the champions ahead of the mouthwatering encounter in north Belfast.

After the match, there’s only four rounds of fixtures left in the Danske Bank Premiership campaign so the heat will be on when the top two go face to face in the biggest game of the season so far.

Prior to the 5.30pm kick-off at Solitude, third placed Glentoran — trailing the Blues by five points — host Crusaders, who defeated Cliftonville at Windsor Park last week to reach the Irish Cup final.

Healy, chasing a fifth title in six years as boss, says: “The match with Cliftonville will be blood and thunder and 100 miles per hour. We know what’s on the line and they will as well. It’s a big game and it is one to look forward to.

“It will be a real test for both sides.

“There will be a full house at Solitude and a big atmosphere. Since Paddy McLaughlin has been manager, we have had good games with them.

“Cliftonville now have a good surface and that has benefited them this season. I think we are similar in terms of our home records.

“Cliftonville are a team that, over the course of the season, people haven’t been talking about as title contenders but they are now and when you see their record of late, it’s incredible.

“For me, it is a three horse race as Glentoran are still in and around it. Us against Cliftonville in the first game after the split will be crucial as will us against Glentoran in the second game.”

The Reds have won their last eight league games, while Linfield have triumphed six times in a row in the Premiership since losing the derby away to Glentoran in February.

Healy says: “After losing at the Oval in a game I don’t think we should have lost, we knew there were six games before the split and we wanted to maximise the points from those six games and we have done that.

“It’s been a great trait of this team and the teams and many players that I’ve had as manager that they keep going on important runs and they have done that again. What it has done is give ourselves a chance.”

Linfield’s last match was two weeks ago. Such was the drama in their 2-1 victory at Warrenpoint, they probably needed time to recover from it.

In a remarkable meeting between top and bottom, Ethan Devine grabbed an injury time winner for the Blues who almost lost it minutes before when Alan O’Sullivan’s lob bounced inches from the line on the hard surface and — incredibly — bounced over the bar when it seemed sure it was going to be the winner.

“I thought Alan O’Sullivan had pinched it for them. Thankfully the pitch was bobbly and hard and his lob bounced over. Little moments like that can be big,” stated Healy.

“I remember when we won the league five years ago, an important result was a 2-1 victory away to Ballinamallard.

“We were drawing 1-1 with about four minutes to go before Stephen Lowry scored the winner for us. Just before we scored to make it 2-1, Mark Stafford of all people headed one back and one of their players hit the crossbar. Like that, the O’Sullivan lob bouncing over was a key moment as was the injury time goal we scored through Ethan Devine at Warrenpoint.

“In that game, we weren’t at our best but we found a way to win. It tells you that the staff and the players are united and hungry.

“As a manager of a successful team and the boys who have been here for a while, they know they have to keep going.

“People like our captain, Jamie Mulgrew, and the experienced players know what is required to play, stay and win at Linfield and that mindset transmits itself to our other players.”

Meanwhile, Linfield have issued a statement urging their fans to behave in the right manner at Solitude.

In their appeal to the supporters, the club added: “It has been hugely disappointing that at several games this season, there have been a minority in attendance whose behaviour has tarnished our Club. Despite warnings ahead of, and following these games, in particular regarding the use of pyrotechnics, some have still chosen to bring them, causing distress to many, while a small group have had preference to engage in singing songs and chants that have no relevance whatsoever to Linfield FC, nor indeed football.

"If it is your intent to engage in any of these activities while purporting to be a Linfield supporter, be under no illusion, you are not, and your attendance is not wanted at Saturday's match, or any other match for that matter.”