When each Irish League team surpasses 'null and void' mark as Glentoran boss bemoans uneven schedule

Glentoran's game against Coleraine is set to be the final outstanding fixture before null and void is officially ruled out.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has hit out at the uneven fixture list that could see a 22-game season completed but not played over a home and away basis.

The first cut-off point for the Danske Bank Premiership matches comes at 22 games, with each team having played each other twice. It is only at that mark that the campaign is guaranteed not to be declared null and void.

However, the NI Football League's Curtailment Policy, which has been agreed by the Premiership clubs, does not specify that it must be on a home and away basis.

In Glentoran's case, their first two meetings with Linfield and Crusaders are both set to be away with the first two matches against Carrick Rangers both at the Oval.

Should the season have to be brought to a premature end, McDermott is wary of the uneven nature of the table.

"I don't understand why the schedule originally wasn't 22 games, 11 home and 11 away, considering one of curtailment protocols is a 22-game scenario," he told Glentoran TV after Tuesday's 3-1 win at Portadown. "I would have thought whenever they proposed the 22-game scenario, everyone would have played each other 11 home and 11 away but it didn't appear to be the case."

Added to the complication is the wait that Glentoran and other clubs face to actually play each other twice.

After a raft of match postponements for reasons from the weather to the coronavirus pandemic, the Glens are the last team currently scheduled to complete their initial 22-game slate - playing each team twice - as they are set to wait until the visit of Coleraine to the Oval on 13 April. As a result, that is now the date that the league cannot be declared null and void, still almost two months away.

The first team to make the mark is set to be Cliftonville, the only side who are due to do it after 22 games played, on February 27 when they face Carrick Rangers.

The NI Football League is aware of the long wait facing some teams but it will not bump the outstanding games up the calendar unless the season is in tangible danger of being cut short.

At it stands, the increasingly confident hope is that both the wait and the home and away debacle will become moot points if and when the league surpasses the second cut-off point of 28 rounds of fixtures.

In that case, the final placings will be decided on a points-per-game basis over an unavoidably uneven schedule.

With the worst of the winter weather, it is hoped, now in the past and the Covid-19 transmission numbers reducing in recent weeks, there is growing optimism that the league can reach at least that or the 33 game mark - at which each team has played each other on three occasions but, once again, with unavoidably uneven home and away fixtures.

In last weekend's Sunday Life, NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor said the upcoming days and weeks will be the 'crucial period' in determining whether or not the league is to reach its full 38 game conclusion.

When each Danske Bank Premiership side is set to hit the 22 game mark, playing each team twice

Cliftonville - 27 February (v Carrick Rangers)

Larne - 16 March (v Carrick Rangers)

Linfield - 23 March (v Ballymena United)

Bmena - 23 March (v Linfield)

Crusaders - 23 March (v Dungannon Swifts)

Dungannon - 23 March (v Crusaders)

Portadown - 23 March (v Carrick Rangers)

Carrick - 27 March (v Warrenpoint Town)

Warrenpoint - 6 April (v Glenavon)

Glenavon - 6 April (v Warrenpoint Town)

Glentoran - 13 April (v Coleraine)

Coleraine - 13 April (v Glentoran)