Who is Jethren Barr? All you need to know about Portadown’s new goalkeeper and his South Africa international ambitions

During his time in charge at Shamrock Park, the club have had success with bringing in stoppers from outside the Irish League, including American Bobby Edwards, who went on to play for Cincinnati in the MLS, and Jacob Carney, who has now joined Sunderland after his loan spell at the Ports from Manchester United.

The latest to add to the list is South African Jethren Barr. So just what do we know about him?

Who is Jethren Barr?

Age: 25

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 1.84m (6.03 feet)

Hometown: Pinetown, South Africa

Former clubs: Westville United Football Academy, Escombe FC, Bidvest Wits, Stellenbosch (loan), Maritzburg United

International experience: South Africa Under 17, Under 20 and Under 23

Born into football: Barr comes from a footballing family as his mother played as a goalkeeper and his father was a full-back. He also had an uncle who was a central midfielder but it took until the age of 13 for Barr to realise he could make a career out of the sport.

Promising start: Barr signed his first professional contract aged 16 and made history when he made his senior league debut for the now defunct Bidvest Wits back in 2013 by becoming the youngest professional goalkeeper ever to play in the South African Premier League. He then played for the South Africa national team at U17, U20 and U23 level, including being part of the U20 squad that won the Commonwealth of Independent States Cup in 2015.

Stuttering progress: Barr has still played only 19 games in the South African Premier League, having played second or third fiddle for much of the time since his debut eight years ago. However, he showed signs of fulfilling his teenage promise last season, during which he was named man of the match as Maritzburg earned a 0-0 draw with fierce derby rivals AmaZulu.

Senior international dream: As recently as this summer, Barr has spoken of his continuing desire to become a senior international for Bafana Bafana, hoping that a move into Europe might help kick-start his career. After leaving Maritzburg in June, he said: "For now, my next move I want to get as much game time as possible, and eventually I want to be in the Bafana Bafana team and playing in Europe."

First move abroad: Barr has now made his first move outside South Africa to play abroad but it’s not the first time he’s had the opportunity. An unnamed team in Portugal made an approach during his four years at his last club Maritzburg, as did Danish team HB Koge, but neither move came off as Maritzburg held on to him.

How he signed for the Ports: Much like new Larne signing Michael Argyrides, it was with a helping hand from former Irish League stopper Michael Dougherty. He explained: “Special thanks to Lee Mudd (football agent), Michael Dougherty and the NI Goalkeeping Institute for scouting me and getting Matthew (Tipton) to analyse last season’s performances. I can’t wait to prove to Matthew and everyone that Portadown were right to bring me in as I strive to make the number one jersey my own.”

What now for Jethren: He’s not the only to arrive at Shamrock Park this summer so he’ll have to battle former Carrick Rangers and Crusaders stopper Harry Doherty for the starting spot. Tipton said: “Harry has obviously come in and has been performing very well. What I wanted all along was two goalkeepers who could and will challenge each other for the number one shirt so when the opportunity to get Jethren in arose it was one we jumped on. With Jethren holding a UK passport that was a massive bonus for us as everyone knows the market for goalkeepers within Northern Ireland is very slim currently.”