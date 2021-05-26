Why Caragh Hamilton ‘laughed out loud’ when she was named Women’s Player of the Year

Women’s Premiership

It was a laugh out loud moment for Caragh Hamilton when she was given the news.

Despite a 2020 season that was tragically cut short by a cruciate ligament injury, such was her impact on Glentoran Women’s title-winning campaign that the Ulster Footballer of the Year Awards committee decided she was the worthy winner of their Women’s Player of the Year award.

Now working her way back to fitness after undergoing surgery late last year, the award came as a shock to the pacy forward, not just because of how her season was adversely affected, more down to the level of those who she played alongside and against, with Northern Ireland team-mates Marissa Callaghan and Kirsty McGuinness, as well as Lisburn Ladies’ highly-rated Stacey Murdough, also in the running.

“I actually laughed out loud when I got the call,” said Hamilton. “I was so shocked I didn’t really know what else to do.

“I didn’t expect it at all, with not being able to finish the season, as well as Marissa and Kirsty being in the running as well I just thought that one of those two would have it locked up.

“I was definitely shocked.”

In a curtailed season – the Glens ended up playing only seven matches on their way to winning the title – it was quality rather than quantity that impressed the committee as they selected Hamilton.

Add in the fact that after an 18-month break from the game she was immediately recalled to Kenny Shiels’ Northern Ireland squad and you get a picture of the contribution that she made in a short time.

“I did feel like I had an impact – scoring goals and making things happen – and maybe that was what was needed in a short season,” she said.

“I think that’s the impact that the coaches at Glentoran were looking for as well.

“It definitely went way better than I thought it would. I thought it would take me a bit more time, but going back into a team and an environment that I knew well and I think that made it easier as well. Coming back and playing with a lot of girls that I played with before and they knew how I played and they knew my strengths.”

Hamilton has watched on as her Glentoran team-mates have made an up and down start to their defence of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership title.

After winning their first two games of the season, they have drawn with Linfield Ladies and were beaten by league leaders Cliftonville Ladies last week.

A trip to an ever-improving Derry City Women team tonight will be another test and they will be determined not to let Cliftonville increase their five-point lead at the top of the table.

The rampant Reds, who have a 100% record from their four games, will aim to make it a clean sweep in the first round of fixtures when they travel to Sion Swifts Ladies, who have only picked up a single point so far in what is a transitional season for the club.

Second-placed Linfield face Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.