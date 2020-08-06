'Why could cup finals go ahead but not promotion play-off?': Ballinamallard captain questions costly decision

Ballinamallard United captain Richard Clarke says he's frustrated the Northern Ireland Football League scrapped the promotion/relegation play-off at the end of last season.

When the league campaign was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NIFL adopted a mathematical model to determine final standings in the Irish Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League.

It was declared that "titles will be awarded to the winners of each division" and that there will be "automatic promotion and relegation between divisions".

Championship leaders Portadown secured a return to the top flight but the Mallards, who had eight league fixtures still to play, lay six points behind the Ports with a game in hand.

The Championship runners-up were set to take on the second from bottom Premiership side in a two-legged fight for a place in the top flight but it never happened, despite other matches, including the three remaining Irish Cup ties, going ahead.

"There's frustration all round because you work so hard all season to get into that position," said former Glentoran and Crusaders ace Clarke.

"Catching Portadown was possible but they deserve to be promoted. We were next in line and the play-off was scheduled. When you see other games going ahead you do ask the question why a play-off game couldn't be played.

"Things like that can eat you up and we can't change that. The main focus was on the Premiership and European money but the repercussions for not going up are massive. You get much bigger gates in the top tier and we can't change the decision NIFL took.

"There was a chance to put pressure on Portadown, and we still had to play them, but the pandemic stopped everything. The play-off not being played was a blow and you have to take it on the chin."

• Dundela manager Colin Nixon has signed midfielder William Faulkner, the third arrival following his appointment at Wilgar Park, with Daniel Burns and defender Johnny Taylor also joining the Duns.

Lee Feeney's Bangor side have added former Linfield Swifts ace Kian Storey to their ranks along with winger Pearse McVarnock (21) and former Distillery and Dundela defender David Hume.