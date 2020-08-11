Why Linfield victory over FC Drita could prove a £250k bonus for the Blues in Champions League

Linfield's players are set to be back on the plane again next week in a further financial boost for the club.

Linfield could be set for a £250k bonus if they can see off FC Drita in today's Champions League preliminary round final.

The winners of the tie will progress to the first qualifying round, where they would travel to Poland to meet Legia Warsaw next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Should the Blues lose either today's game against Drita OR next week in the Polish capital, they will be placed into the Europa League second qualifying round.

So in purely football terms in relation to their bid to reach the Europa League group stages, victory today means little unless it is backed up with what would be viewed as an unlikely win in Poland next week.

However, in financial terms, victory today could prove an added boost in what is already another money-spinning European summer.

Working off last season's UEFA solidarity payment figures as fair estimates, the Blues have already landed €230k for competing in the preliminary round and are guaranteed at least a further €260k if and when they drop into the Europa League.

If they fail to progress past Drita today, they will miss out on a round of European action - the Champions League first qualifying round - and the estimated €280k UEFA solidarity payment that goes along with it.

So victory today will take Linfield's minimum estimated UEFA prize money for the summer from €490k (£440k) to €770k (£690k) - a difference of £250k.

That is, of course, without taking into account the sizeable expenditure of next week's trip to Poland but nonetheless, a win would be a positive for the Windsor Park coffers.