Why supporter's handwritten letter meant so much, explains Glentoran boss McDermott

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has revealed that receiving a handwritten note from a lifelong fan about restoring pride in the east Belfast outfit was one of his most special moments in his first year at the helm.

The last 12 months have been a rollercoaster ride for all those connected with Glentoran and while nobody knows when football will be played here again due to the coronavirus pandemic, McDermott insists the club's new "Time to climb" slogan will remain in place when they return.

Twelve months ago, McDermott was preparing to take charge of his first match as Glentoran boss.

Even allowing for Glentoran's previous turbulent decade, the build-up to the league game with Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park was explosive.

Just days before, Oval legend Gary Smyth had been informed he would no longer be manager of the team. The curtain came down on Smyth's short time as boss ahead of the Glens applying for a licence to play in Europe the following season.

The former player did not have the badges required to lead the team into continental competition but his exit from his post still came as a massive shock.

Smyth was working alongside another Glens great Paul Leeman who was on the coaching staff. Both were upset by the chain of events which would ultimately see them depart the club where they were huge heroes. Smyth is now back as boss of H&W Welders where he was so successful first time around while Leeman has become a valued member of Stephen Baxter's backroom staff at Crusaders.

This time last year, many Glentoran supporters felt two of their favourite sons ought to have been treated better.

McDermott, who had worked with Carlos Queiroz for the Iranian national team, stepped in as manager and brought former Glens boss Paul Millar from a coaching position at Glenavon to assist him.

As well as moving into the Oval office to manage the team, Belfast native McDermott played a crucial role in brokering a big-money takeover for the club that had at one stage been £1.7m in debt.

On the pitch, McDermott won his first game at Dungannon Swifts and led the Glens to the play-off final where they lost. They may have missed out on the revenue of European football but by July a takeover led by entrepreneur Ali Pour had taken place with the promise of much-needed funding.

McDermott and Millar were part of the consortium. Approaching the 2019-20 season, there was a sense of excitement amongst the Glentoran faithful especially when Croatian Hrvoje Plum and Dutchman Elvio van Overbeek joined established stars like captain Marcus Kane and Robbie McDaid.

It wasn't long before the Glens were challenging at the top of the table, securing impressive results such as victory at home to champions Linfield on Boxing Day. In January they attempted to break the Irish League transfer record with bids for Cliftonville's Joe Gormley and Ballymena's Adam Lecky.

Those moves were unsuccessful but they did recruit Andrew Mitchell and Caolan Marron from Glenavon and Ruaridhri Donnelly from Cliftonville.

While league form dipped disappointingly in the weeks before football was postponed due to Covid-19, Glentoran reached the Irish Cup semi-finals and are a force once more.

"It is hard to pick out one highlight from the last year. There have been too many but getting the deal across the line in July was big," said McDermott.

"The tireless work of staff, volunteers and local tradesmen to get The Oval ready for the new season was important too. People probably don't realise how much work was done from early July. It was round the clock with the changing rooms, gym, pitch, dug-outs, terracing and other things.

"Assembling the squad in weeks was key to what we are trying to achieve, bringing in local lads as well as foreign lads.

"Something really special that meant a lot to me was receiving a handwritten letter from a lifelong fan saying simply, 'Thanks for giving us our pride back'. That is why we do this job. It is for the fans.

"We have always said this would be a project and a climb back to being competitive again. That is still our target."

On memorable matches, McDermott said: "The first home game of this season when we went 2-0 down to Coleraine and fought back to earn a 2-2 draw was great. Our last-minute winner at Ballymena (in August) gave us belief and seeing the full house on Boxing Day for our game with Linfield was brilliant.

"I have worked at games with 100,000 fans but even with just under 7,000 at The Oval the game compared in terms of atmosphere and the intensity of rival fans. It was great for us to be able to celebrate a win.

"The week on week increase in our crowds has been fantastic. It has been amazing to see long lost fans coming back."