Win more important than performance, says Linfield goal hero Kyle McClean

It was very much evident the Blues were still feeling the effects of their midweek mauling by Big Two rivals Glentoran — even though manager David Healy made a staggering seven changes to his team.

Second-half goals from Eetu Vertainen and McClean, who swept home a brilliant 25-yard free kick, did manage to lift the volume at the international arena, but it was not a game that will live long in the memory.

The loss of Robbie McDaid and new boy Ryan McKay in the first half-hour didn’t help either, forcing Healy into an early reshuffle.

But there was no hiding the fact that it was a disjointed, ragged and at times ugly performance that did little to suggest the Danske Bank Premiership trophy would remain at Windsor Park for the fifth successive year.

“It was always going to be a difficult fixture,” admitted McClean. “It’s not nice losing any game, but it was particularly a tough one to take losing on Tuesday, considering the magnitude of that match.

“We let ourselves down and we let the club down. It made it a difficult week for us, but we knew we had to react and bounce back against Carrick. We also knew it wouldn’t be easy because they have had a great season so far.

“Thankfully, we managed to get over the line. They defended for their lives at times, so there was a lot of relief when Eetu broke the deadlock in the second-half.

“In games like that, you want an early goal to take the pressure off, but the longer the game goes without scoring, the more difficult it becomes. Credit to Carrick, they stood up to everything we threw at them. The pressure was relieved to a certain extent when Eetu made the breakthrough. We were able to keep the ball and draw them out a little bit more.”

McClean insisted he had his mind made up to hit the free-kick as soon as he was hauled down by defender Mark Surgenor.

“I’ve been getting close recently, I practice my free kicks after training most days,” added the 25-year-old. “Matthew Clarke is always shouting at me to take the free-kicks and he was at it again, even though he was sitting on in the dugout.

“I was thrilled to see it hit the roof of the net. I knew then it sealed the three points for us. We are now at the business end of the season, every point now is crucial.

“We must keep ticking off the games and picking up as many points as possible, to see where it takes us at the end of the season. You never know how big those three points could be come the end April.”

With Carrick boss Stuart King serving a suspension, his number two Scott Irvine assessed the team’s performance.

“We had a game plan which worked a treat, Linfield were finding it difficult to break us down,” he said. “Unfortunately, the early goal in the second half was a killer for us.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, McDaid (McKee 1), Hall, Haygarth (Devine 46), Mulgrew, Vertainen (McClean 74), A Clarke (Millar 46), McKay (Cooper 24). Unused subs: M Clarke, Finlayson.

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe (McLaughlin 71), Ervin, Gordon (Surgenor 30), Cushley, Mitchell, McGuckin (Dupree 71), Reece Glendinning, Maciulatis (Gawn 71), Anderson. Unused subs: Hogg, Kalla, Buchanan-Rolleston.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor).

Man of the match: Jamie Mulgrew.

Match rating: 5/10.