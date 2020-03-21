'Wipes will have to do': Watch the best challenges so far as local stars on a roll in bid for some comic relief

Josh Daniels, Patrick McClean and Andy Mitchell are among the Irish League stars to have taken up the stay at home challenges.

It's a social media craze involving toilet rolls and bins and it's keeping us all entertained during a very worrying time.

The #StayAtHomeChallenge is just one way athletes are trying to stay active and also social distance while the sporting world waits on hold.

And Northern Ireland's sports stars are honing their skills while in self-isolation, albeit in their homes and gardens and in hilarious fashion.

Many of the videos have been entertaining and brought a smile to our faces in a time of worry while the coronavirus epidemic gathers pace.

Barcelona's Riqui Puig appears to have started the craze and the movement is part of a wider campaign encouraging people to stay at home and avoid large social gatherings to help suppress the threat of the virus.

The #10touchchallenge involving a toilet roll is hugely popular, but there's also a #HomeTopBinChallenge asking players to bury a ball in a wheelie bin with remarkable precision.

And everyone's having a go, from motorsport racers and hockey players to members of the public and our own sports stars.

Irish League stars have certainly jumped on the toilet roll bandwagon and brought us some light relief in an anxious time.

Glenavon's Josh Daniels deserves a special mention for his spectacular overhead kick which saw the ball sail into the bin.

Once the job is completed, players nominate pals to show what they can do and Daniels urged Coleraine's Ben Doherty, Shamrock Rovers' Aaron McEneff and Dungannon Swifts' Dylan King to join the party.

Larne's Andrew Mitchell has really embraced the craze and even gave Crusaders defender Billy Joe Burns a hand by chucking a football into his house.

Former Linfield ace Mitchell did the toilet roll challenge and then superbly placed a ball into the bin from distance, before nominating his team-mate Marty Donnelly, Linfield defender Josh Robinson and Burns to accept the challenge.

Crusaders midfielder Sean Ward opted to cheat a little by attaching a lead to the loo roll but at the very end of his impressive display it snapped, to his disgust. Taking his inspiration from B. A. Baracus out of The A-Team, former Linfield skipper Michael Gault went about the toilet roll task with all his winner's medals wrapped around his neck.

Among the GAA players joining in the fun is Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick, who kicked a ball into a basketball net with impressive ease from around 10 yards. Even our own World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea got in on the act, proving he's as cool and composed with a roll of toilet paper as he is on two wheels.

We never imagined we could have as much fun with a toilet roll or a bin but we are all in this together and some laughter is what we all need.

Perhaps tough-tackling Glentoran centre-back Patrick McClean gets the award for funniest challenge so far?

Meanwhile, June 19 has been announced as the target date for the resumption of the SSE Airtricity League. With action across both divisions of the League of Ireland currently suspended, the FAI and National League Executive Committee have settled on a potential restart date.

The season will be shortened and finish on December 11, play-offs included, if the new plan goes ahead. The Premier Division schedule will drop nine games - the final round of fixtures - and finish on December 4.