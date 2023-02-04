Women going pro in Northern Ireland game a huge step: Gerard Lawlor

Crusaders Strikers ace Emily Wilson will join Glentoran Women in the first big transfer of the pro era — © Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Monday will mark a significant step forward as women can be registered as professionals in Northern Ireland for the first time when the 2023 transfer window officially opens — a year after a move by Glentoran to go pro with their ladies’ team failed.

Up until now, the Women’s Premiership has been completely amateur and as revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last month the Glens will sign Crusaders Strikers’ forward Emily Wilson in the first major transfer of the professional era.

“To finally reach the point that our female clubs have the same protection and rights as their male colleagues is a landmark milestone in the game and I’m delighted the NI Football League has played a big part in making this happen,” said Lawlor.

Confirming that the Irish FA will now accept professional registrations for females, Director of Women’s Football Angela Platt said: “The fact that we’re now gearing up for the first transfer window which will permit professionals to sign for our clubs just shows the positive direction of travel our women’s game is heading in, with our NIFL clubs at the very forefront.”

Meanwhile, Mid Ulster Ladies, who were newcomers to the Women’s Premiership last season, have appointed Noel Mitchell as their new manager.

Mitchell, a former Ards player, is highly regarded for his coaching throughout the women’s game.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland midfielder Rachel Furness has left Women’s Super League side Liverpool by mutual consent and joined Championship outfit Bristol City.

The 34-year-old, her country’s record goalscorer, departs the Reds after three years that included helping them secure promotion to the WSL last season.

She has signed a deal lasting to the end of the season with the Robins, who are currently second in the Championship, a point behind leaders London City Lionesses with a game in hand.

Furness scored 19 goals in 64 Liverpool appearances, making her third on the club’s all-time list in the WSL era.

She told Bristol City’s official website: “It feels great to be here. It’s been a whirlwind week but I’m glad to get it over the line and I can’t wait to start with the girls.

“When I got off the phone (with manager Lauren Smith) I was smiling from ear to ear. It was a fantastic conversation.

“I’ll need to get my head down and work really hard to break into this team because the girls are flying.”

Furness also posted a message on social media in which she thanked Liverpool fans, players and boss Matt Beard and his staff, adding: “Liverpool, you will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I wish you nothing but success in the future and will be cheering from afar.”