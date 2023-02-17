Women’s Premiership set for weekend action when new season kicks off

Women's Premiership football is likely to be played predominantly on Friday nights from next season — © Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Women’s Premiership players and fans will be living for the weekend when the new season starts in April after the Northern Ireland Football League agreed to a radical change in the fixture calendar.

Historically matches throughout the female game have been played on Wednesday evenings during the summer months but a significant shift will now take place at the top level.

A number of prominent players, including Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan of Cliftonville Ladies, record appearance maker Julie Nelson from Crusaders Strikers and 2020 and 2021 title-winning Glentoran Women captain Jessica Foy, have gone public in recent times with their opinions of when matches in the Women’s Premiership should be played, particularly in order to appeal to more fans.

NIFL have listened to suggestions from clubs and agreed to changes taking place, with home teams having the right to nominate their preferred night.

Some clubs will have that Friday feeling, while for others it will be super Sunday. There are clubs also exploring the possibility of playing double headers on the same day as men’s matches, with staggered kick-off times, in an attempt to maximise attendances.

For Sunday matches, however, agreement will still be required from both clubs.

It is understood that a small number of clubs in the new 10-team league wish to continue playing on Wednesdays, meaning that in some weeks the five matches will be spread across five days.

As well as the League turning professional, another major change will see the requirement for referees to be of intermediate level to officiate in the Women’s Premiership. Refereeing standards have been an issue raised by players and coaches in the past and junior level referees who have previously taken charge of matches in the League will no longer be used unless they move up the ladder.

Fixtures for the new season, which will kick off in the last week of April, are due to be released within the next week.