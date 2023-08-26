Women’s Premiership title race down to two as Glentoran’s Kerry Beattie all but kills off Sion Swifts

A hat-trick from the on-fire Kerry Beattie helped maintain Glentoran’s three-point lead at the top of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership and effectively kill off Sion Swifts as title rivals.

A 4-1 win maintains their advantage at the top ahead of defending champions Cliftonville Ladies, who will pose the biggest challenge to their cross-city after the rampant Reds again went goal crazy to beat Larne Women 10-0.

The Glens didn’t just get off to a dream start, it was probably beyond their wildest dreams that they would lead in the opening minute let alone be two ahead with less than three minutes on the clock.

A fine double put the leaders firmly in the driving seat, but in a whirlwind opening to the game Sion Swifts hit back quickly when Zoe McGlynn brought them back into the game when she cut the lead in half. Only 11 minutes had passed at that stage.

Most of the entertainment was, however, packed into that period before the Glens effectively made the points safe through Emma McMaster five minutes after half time before Beattie completed her treble in injury time.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes against Larne once Cliftonville made the breakthrough they quickly slipped through the gears, hitting five goals within just 19 minutes.

It was Toni Leigh Finnegan who broke Larne’s resistance and she then doubled the lead five minutes later.

Not to be outdone captain Marissa Callaghan then added two herself, the first a penalty on 33 minutes. She doubled her tally six minutes later, with her double coming either side of Kirsty McGuinness hitting the Reds’ fourth.

Amazingly Cliftonville had built up that 5-0 half-time lead without top scorer Caitlin McGuinness getting on the scoresheet, but she wasn’t to be kept quiet for long.

The Northern Ireland international striker too helped herself to a double, netting on 58 minutes before extending the lead to 7-0 10 minutes from time.

Three goals right at the death took the scoreline into double figures. Callaghan completed her hat-trick before Katie Markey and Fi Morgan netted in injury time.

Linfield Ladies came from behind to win 3-1 against Derry City Women.

Ellie Redden put the Candystripes in front with only seven minutes gone before Mia Moore equalised and then gave the Blues a half-time lead befpre Kaci Deery was sent off.

Carla Devine made sure of the win minutes from time.

Lisburn Ladies had a 3-0 win over Ballymena United Women.