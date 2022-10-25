Women's Premiership title would be the pinnacle of Cliftonville’s long journey, says Marissa Callaghan

Women’s Premiership

Now, after a wonderful 18 months of firsts on the international scene, the player who experienced the thrill of captaining Northern Ireland at the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals in the summer when the country appeared in its maiden major tournament is on the brink of another special moment.

Victory for Cliftonville Ladies in tonight’s north Belfast derby clash with Crusaders Strikers will clinch a first ever League title and those representing the Solitude outfit will see their names indelibly written into the club’s folklore.

For long-serving Callaghan, who turned 37-years-old last month, it isn’t just about those who will take the field at Seaview charged with the responsibility of completing their Danske Bank Women’s Premiership mission.

Also in her mind are those who didn’t make it this far but were there through the tough times, with the Reds’ current run of 14 wins from 15 League matches contrasting starkly to the 2019 and 2020 campaigns when they won only 10 matches combined out of the 28 that they played.

“A League title would mean absolutely everything,” said Callaghan, who scored a crucial goal to send Northern Ireland to the Euro Finals and has notched 11 in as many appearances this season.

“We started from the bottom and this is my 21st season. If we can get over the line and win this League I will think about every single player who has worn the red shirt because it has been such a journey and winning the League would be the pinnacle.

“It would be amazing to do it, especially at this stage of my career. The best teams always win the League, so if we are the best team we will come out on top.”

Cliftonville have soared away since the start of the season, winning their first 12 matches, and the reaction following their first defeat against Glentoran Women last month, with back-to-back wins in the last week, is a sign of a strong mentality.

Much as their continued mantra of taking one game at a time and trying to win it will still apply, there is also a realisation that this one comes with more than just three points at the end.

“We know what the prize is,” said Callaghan. “It’s a big two games for the club. I have been here over 20 years and we can make a little bit of history. This is the first time that we have been in this position and it’s a big deal for the club, let alone the players.

“We can’t let ourselves think too far ahead. We’re thinking about getting over the line on Wednesday and putting in a good performance to get the three points.”

Glentoran face Linfield Ladies in a game that is must-win if they are to be in a position to pounce should Cliftonville drop points and set up a winner-takes-all meeting next week.

Sion Swifts Ladies, who are warming up for the Irish Cup Final, face Mid Ulster Ladies while Lisburn Ladies will aim to record back-to-back wins for the first time as a Premiership club when they take on Derry City Women.

FIXTURES (8pm unless stated): Crusaders Strikers v Cliftonville Ladies, Glentoran Women v Linfield Ladies, Lisburn Ladies v Derry City Women, Mid Ulster Ladies v Sion Swifts Ladies (7.45pm).