Women's Premiership will be better than ever as players look to catch Kenny Shiels' eye for Northern Ireland selection, says Glentoran boss

Glentoran Women manager Billy Clarke is predicting that the remarkable success of the Northern Ireland international team is going to make this season's Danske Bank Women's Premiership title race more intense than ever.

Although the Women's Euro 2022 finals are still over 14 months away, the start of the domestic season tonight gives every player in the country the chance to put themselves in the frame for selection by manager Kenny Shiels after the play-off success over Ukraine.

The knock-on effect of individuals stepping up and showing their desire to perform on the big international stage is certain to have a positive impact on every team in the Premiership and that has Clarke on guard as the Glens begin the defence of their title.

"We have seen it already in the pre-season friendlies that we have had, how players are performing," said Clarke, ahead of the season opener away to Crusaders Strikers.

"The performance levels have been raised from last season and players look to me as though they want to show Kenny, 'I want to be in your squad'.

"Kenny can only pick 23 players, including three goalkeepers. That won't be an easy task and there will be players who will make it even more difficult for him.

"It makes it interesting because players stepping up like that will make it difficult for the managers across our league to pick their teams as well.

"At Glentoran we have a good squad of players and our team doesn't pick itself any more, there is competition for places."

The Glens, who will start the season with Ashleigh McKinnon in goal while Northern Ireland No.1 Jackie Burns finishes the term at university in the USA, must wait for a couple of weeks before Lauren Wade is fit to play and they will face stiff competition in their bid to retain their crown.

Traditional rivals Linfield Ladies, who they wrestled the title away from last season, will be determined to mount a strong challenge and manager Phil Lewis revealed that he has been given encouragement from men's first-team boss David Healy.

Lewis also revealed that Northern Ireland international Rebecca McKenna has given assurances that she is staying at the club despite strong links with a move away from the Blues, who are at home to Sion Swifts Ladies in their opening game.

Cliftonville Ladies swooped to sign international trio Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness plus Louise McDaniel to add to Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan and fellow squad member Toni-Leigh Finnegan.

Reds manager John McGrady believes he has more players who can put themselves in the international shop window.

"The girls came back into training after the internationals and we could see how much of a high they were on from the play-off win," said McGrady, who will take his team to face Derry City Women tonight.

"I believe there are other players in our squad who could push themselves forward."

Funding from the Irish FA and Northern Ireland Football League has enabled Women's Premiership players to be given the same status as their male counterparts ahead of the kick off of the new season.

Covid-19 testing was considered essential to the resumption of the Danske Bank Premiership after a pause in January and players from the six women's top flight teams underwent testing at the weekend in advanced of their season starting this evening.

(7.45pm kick-off)

Danske Bank Premiership

Derry City Women v Cliftonville Ladies

Glentoran Women v Crusaders Strikers

Linfield Ladies v Sion Swifts Ladies