Wonderkid Dylan Sloan confident he can hit new heights with Larne

Larne talent Dylan Sloan searches out a passing option against HJK Helsinki at Solitude in the Champions League qualifier

Larne’s rising star Dylan Sloan believes he is in the right environment to take big strides in his club and international career.

The Newtownards teenager is still on a high after making his Champions League debut in the qualifier against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Sloan had to leave that contest with cramp, but not before he demonstrated his undoubted talent with a Man of the Match performance on the big stage.

To some supporters, his display of skill and courage may have been a surprise, but those who have worked closely with the 19-year-old can see a diamond that just needs polishing.

Sloan progressed through the club’s Scholarship programme before breaking into Tiernan Lynch’s first-team squad in recent seasons.

He has been involved with Northern Ireland’s Under-19s and wants to keep learning on the biggest stage.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has deployed Dylan Sloan in European fixtures in Finland and Kosovo

Larne, who have just established a youth development link-up with Premier League side Newcastle United, are giving him the platform to showcase his talent and potential.

“It’s been really good times for me, but I need to push on,” said Sloan, who started his career at Ridgeway Rovers.

“I’m a bit surprised I have progressed so much but it’s about taking your chance when it comes.

“You expect to be on the bench more but the challenge for every player is to stay in the first-team.

“The full-time football and education have helped me. I thought to myself, I had to be a bit fitter, stronger and quicker to give myself a chance of starting more games.

“It’s a great environment for me.

“There are good people at the club and what Kenny (Bruce) has done for the club is exceptional. It’s one big family and everyone gets on well together.

“The European games are high-quality, and I was nervous, but you have to have your game head on and need to be brave and confident.

“They are experiences you don’t forget.”

Sloan’s development has included time at Linfield and Glentoran, as well as loan spells with Knockbreda and Newry City.

Working alongside players like Leroy Millar and Mark Randall, Sloan looks certain to take his game to the next level.

“Leroy is a good role model for everyone in how he looks after himself,” adds Sloan.

“Shea Gordon helps me a lot too by talking me through games.

“Mark Randall brings great quality when he plays. Watching him is unbelievable.

“There’s competition for places, which is important.

“You must have that desire to improve.

“There can be over 40 games in a season, and you need to keep your head down and do the right things.”

Despite a disappointing result in Kosovo, where Larne lost 3-0 to Ballkani in the first leg of their Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round tie, their continental commitments are not over yet.

And it also won’t be long before the club begins the defence of its first Premiership title.

Sloan continues: “Other clubs will have more eagerness to stop us, and I think the League is getting more competitive and more teams will challenge for the title.

“That’s good for all the teams, and we must look after ourselves and go for it again.

“It’s what we want and will try to do. I never thought I would be playing in the Champions League at such a young age, and it’s also been a privilege to be part of the Northern Ireland teams.

“It’s always a proud moment for me to represent my country and take on other teams while learning all the time.

“I want to reach the highest level possible, but nothing is guaranteed.

“I need to keep my head down, and Larne has given me a great first step. Hopefully, I can get 30 games under my belt this season and kick on.”

Lynch has high hopes for Sloan’s future in the game, explaining: “Dylan is a top young player and a real talent. We just must be conscious of the fact that what comes with youth is inconsistency.

“It’s a process with Dylan, and there will be ups and downs. He was fearless on his European debut, very brave and our Man of the Match; it’s something he can build on and go from strength to strength.”