‘Work in progress’ Cliftonville will learn from Linfield setback, says Jim Magilton

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton says his team will learn lessons after losing at Linfield insisting that Saturday’s encounter at home to champions Larne is the ideal opportunity to bounce back from their first defeat of the season

The Reds entered Tuesday’s League game at Windsor Park in free scoring form with three wins out of three against Glenavon, Newry and Carrick in a promising start to Magilton’s reign but left the National Stadium knowing improvements are required moving forward to match the top dogs in the Premiership.

With Linfield ahead through a Chris McKee goal just before half-time, Cliftonville levelled on 80 minutes through Luke Turner following a clever corner routine only to concede moments later to man of the match and ex-Glenavon ace Joel Cooper giving the Blues a 2-1 victory.

Post match there were mixed feelings for Magilton.

“Overall I’m pleased because we went toe to toe with a very good side and for parts I thought we were extremely good,” he said.

“We probably lacked a cutting edge at times which we have shown in previous games but you are playing against a very good side and I thought we gave a really good account of ourselves.

“We switched off in really important moments, those vital moments before half-time and obviously after we scored a goal having worked so hard to get back into the game. To concede a goal like that was so poor but lessons learnt.

“They are still a group that is getting used to us and we are getting used to them. Our job is to allay any fears they have and we want them to go and express themselves and play. I think there are probably one or two who are disbelievers and that will come over the course of the season.

“Hopefully disappointments like this will strengthen them and their beliefs in what we are trying to do.”

Some Cliftonville fans were apprehensive about this season but optimism has grown in recent weeks with Magilton and his trusted number two Gerard Lyttle having a positive impact.

“Eight weeks we’ve been in and if you told me from eight weeks for us to be where we are now I’d have taken your hands off,” said former Northern Ireland captain Magilton.

“It’s about belief in the dressing room. We are a work in progress and I’m extremely proud of them because playing Linfield is not easy and you have to show courage and I thought they showed courage in abundance.

“I’m biased but a draw would probably have been a fair result though you can’t switch off against top class players like Kirk Millar, Joel Cooper and Chris McKee. If you do you are going to get punished and we were.

“Joel Cooper is an exceptional player. I remember Joel playing for Ballyclare and I actually recommended (Glenavon boss) Gary Hamilton to go and buy him so sod me.”

On meeting champions Larne, Magilton added: “We have to dust ourselves down, learn from it and get ourselves focused and regrouped for a massive game. There is no better game than Larne at Solitude to pick yourself up and we will be ready, well prepared and will take the game to them.

“There may be a lot of noise around this defeat but I disregard any of that.

“My only focus is on the players and performance levels and we will have to raise our performance levels to match Larne because they are a good side, are defending champions and we will respect that. We understand they have lots of strengths but we will try to exploit their weaknesses.”

Meanwhile, Magilton has signed former Tottenham Hotspur youth star Sam Ashford.

The 27-year-old striker, who started his career then at White Hart Lane, has made the switch to Solitude from Scottish Championship side Ayr United for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

“He’s a player who will give us something extra in attack and I know he’s very hungry and very excited about coming into the Irish League with Cliftonville,” Magilton said.