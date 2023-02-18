‘Workhorse’ Eamon Fyfe will go to the next level with Coleraine, raves Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney

Danske Bank Premiership

Manager Oran Kearney believes Coleraine fans are about the see the best of new signing Eamon Fyfe.

The 24-year-old was handed his first start against Newry City in midweek after arriving from Dundela in the January transfer window – and he didn’t disappoint.

Fyfe had a hand in the Bannsiders’ winning goal, inevitably put away by in-form striker Matthew Shevlin.

Kearney has been thrilled with his new boy’s contribution so far, stressing: “Eamon put in a tireless shift up front against Newry... he’s a workhorse and has got lots of really good qualities.

“He’ll be the first to admit, he’s unpolished in areas, but he reminds me of Matthew (Shevlin) when we brought him to the club. We are working with him (Fyfe) in every training session.

“He epitomises what we are about as a club because we try to build things on work-rate, effort, endeavour and determination. Eamon has all those things going for him. He closed down (people) four or five times against Newry City which meant the ball didn’t end up 50 or 60 yards down the pitch.

“It gave us the chance to reset, he has bought into the whole work ethic since he arrived, and he’s still developing but I’ve no doubt he’ll push on to be a really good player.

“Eamon and Lee (Lynch) were involved in the build-up to the goal before Andy (Scott) whipped the ball into the box and, to be fair to Shevvey, he was the only one in there but he stuck it away. His movement for the goal was brilliant. People will say it was an easy finish, but it wasn’t.”

Kearney is hoping for more of the same in today’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown against Crusaders at Seaview.

“Crusaders have been super, really, really good,” added Kearney. “They are right up there among the rest of us on merit.

“It’s a big game and one we’ll look forward to. We know from past encounters, we’ll need a really big performance if we are to come out of there with three points. In fact, the way Crusaders have performed at home this year, we’ll need to go up an extra gear.

“We had quite a few players out against Newry, but we had a few out on the pitch for light sessions prior to the game and hopefully, we’ll have a few more back for the Crusaders game.

“We are not a big squad, we never have been, but we have a lot of quality in the group.

“That was evident against Newry, we were down to 12 or 13 fully fit players. But there was no doubt in the quality to a man in the 11 who started.

“Ideally, we’d like that bigger depth back in the squad because this is the last of a three-game week, so it’s important to try and share the load.”

Although the Bannsiders sneaked home by the odd goal against struggling Newry, Kearney was thrilled with the performance.

He went on: “We made it hard for ourselves, but I won’t get away from the quality of performance.

“There were a few disappointed players, particularly from the finishing aspect, but it was another clean sheet, a win and another three points. The win got us closer to where we want to be in the (title) mix.

“The pleasing aspect for me was the fact that we are creating loads of chances, it’s something I’ll keep drumming into the players.

“You’ve got to be there to miss them – we got into great areas. Thankfully it didn’t cost us, but the challenge to the players is to go out and create that many chances again at Seaview.

“If we do that over the course of the season, we’ll score more than we miss.”