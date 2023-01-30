Write Glentoran off at your peril, warns Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he expects the Glentoran revival under new manager Rodney McAree to continue as the top six sides target a winning run to title glory.

The Glens came flying out of the traps this season, but then crashed down to sixth position in the Premiership standings.

McAree has replaced Mick McDermott as manager and he’s hoping to celebrate his third consecutive victory as boss when the Crues visit the BetMcLean Oval tonight. Since the 48-year-old stepped into the hotseat, the Glens have scored nine goals and conceded only one in victories over Newry City and Dungannon Swifts.

Although now 15 points behind leaders Cliftonville, the Glens have played four games less and McAree appears to have the club moving in the right direction again.

Baxter is expecting a huge test in front of the Sky Sports cameras (7.45pm) and he believes the east Belfast side can fight their way back into a title race which is wide open.

“Glentoran are certainly built for a revival,” said the Crues chief. “I was looking at their squad and they have six or seven boys who are international players or boys who have been involved in full-time football in England.

“They have got a host of star players and it’s now just about getting the guys bedded into playing in the Irish League. Eventually, that team will rise through it all.

“The quality and the squad is there, it’s just about getting the right balance and mix.

“You have sensational teams like Linfield, Glentoran, Cliftonville and Larne and they can all play fantastic football while the Glens have games in hand.

“We are chasing them and you would expect Glentoran, with their considerable investment, to turn their form around in the coming months.”

Just seven points separate the top five sides — with the Crues in fifth position — and Glentoran can force their way into the title picture with a winning run.

Baxter, who steered the Crues to title success in 2015, 2016 and 2018, added: “I often find these Leagues are very hotly contested.

“You talk about the run-in after Christmas and if you lose a few games, you can find yourself cut away from the leaders quite quickly. You run out of games and it can be hard to make up ground.

“Sometimes you find two or three teams breaking away and fighting it out but this year, more than previous years, we are seeing a much more competitive title race with half a dozen teams working really hard and challenging.

“You have to keep battling for the points and a lot of it will come down to the head to head games later on. It was a very strong performance from us against Linfield and that’s we are looking for.”

Although a gap has opened up between the top and bottom six in the League, Newry City’s goalless draw at home to Larne yesterday was a reminder of how nothing can be taken for granted.

“The top six have opened a gap up and you can see the goal difference highlighting that change,” added Baxter, who will be without the suspended Philip Lowry tonight.

“Over the amount of games we play, you can see that but I also believe the bottom six sides can turn over top six teams on any given day.

“The capability of any team to get a result is a feature of the League like Newry getting a point against Larne and Carrick getting a point at Larne and then Cliftonville.

“Yes, the top six have broken away a bit but there is that uncertainty about what happens next, making it a very exciting League.”