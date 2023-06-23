Young Linfield Women’s side will benefit from facing top teams in All-Ireland Cup, says Kerri Halliday

Kerri Halliday is convinced that the present can have a major impact on the future of Linfield Women — and not just the distant future.

The 18-year-old striker is viewed as an exciting prospect at both club and international level and has backed up that potential by topping the Blues’ goalscoring charts this season with an impressive tally of nine goals in seven League outings.

Now Halliday is relishing the task of taking on the Women’s League of Ireland top-dogs in the shape of Shelboure as Linfield look to shoot themselves into the mix for a Semi-Final place in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup after losing 1-0 to Galway United in their opening game last weekend.

It is a tough prospect for the youthful Linfield squad that is packed with teenage talent, but with Halliday expected to return after injury they now have a focal point in attack and she believes there is much to be gained with the domestic League title still within reach and hopes for the future high at the club.

“I definitely think the games in this competition can speed up the development of our squad,” said Halliday.

“Looking down our squad we have 16-year-old and 18-year-olds in there and some 19 and 20-year-olds.

“The team is very young, but we are all wanting to learn, we are wanting to push on and I think games like this will only push us on further as a club and as a team.

“Shelbourne are a team that we have played before in pre-season games, they are the reigning champions and it will be good for us to go up against a really top team with a lot of experience, which is the one thing that we are lacking in our squad being so young.”

At home the Blues are unbeaten in the league since losing to Cliftonville Ladies in the opening game of the season.

While Glentoran Women lead the way by three points, albeit with a game more played, and there is a further three-point gap between the Reds and Blues, Halliday wants to ensure that Linfield are there to pounce if the top two slip up and facing the might of Shelbourne is also seen as a perfect build up for the Big Two league meeting with the Glens on Wednesday night.

“It’s been good to get on a run of wins since we lost to Cliftonville in the first game of the season as well as drawing with Sion Swifts,” said Halliday.

“We were fighting it out for third place with Crusaders and Sion Swifts last season and we got a good win against Crusaders, which I think shows where we are at compared to last season.

“We are pushing on and we’ll be trying to get points off the top two as well. When we played Sion Swifts we knew that at least one of the top two would drop points that night and we could break into the title race, but we dropped points ourselves which was disappointing.”

After a 2-1 win over Sion Swifts Ladies in their opening game Cliftonville Ladies can take a big step towards a Semi-Final place with a victory away to Bohemians and following Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Glentoran in the League Cup the Reds will be further boosted by having Vicky Carleton available for selection. Sion Swifts can revive their hopes at home to a Sligo Rovers team who lost to Bohs.

Crusaders Strikers too can put themselves firmly in the frame to reach the last four if they pick up three points on their trip to DLR Waves, the Dublin University team.

The group containing Glentoran looks to be the most intriguing.

After a 1-1 draw against Wexford Youths, a win for them away to Peamount United, who are expected to be without their international contingent, would shake things up ahead of facing Shamrock Rovers next weekend.

AVENIR SPORTS ALL-ISLAND CUP FIXTURES: Group A: Shelbourne v Linfield (2.00pm), Galway United v Athlone Town (2.00pm). Group B: Peamount United v Glentoran Women (2.00pm), Wexford Youths v Shamrock Rovers (6.00pm). Group C: Bohemians v Cliftonville Ladies (6.00pm), Sion Swifts Ladies v Sligo Rovers (3.00pm). Group D: DLR Waves v Crusaders Strikers (4.00pm), Treaty United v Cork City (5.00pm).