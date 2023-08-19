Young man is first to be arrested for breaching NI football banning order

The first person has been arrested in Northern Ireland for breaching a football banning order.

The 21-year-old male was arrested at the Ballymena v Linfield game on Friday night.

He was subsequently released on bail, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening, Friday, on breach of a football banning order at a match held in Ballymena.

“The man, who was arrested on suspicion of three counts for failure to comply with a banning order, was subsequently bailed pending further police enquiries.

“Police will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches.”

Read more Put VAR on hold... we have far bigger issues to address in the Irish League

The match, at the Ballymena Showgrounds, was won by Linfield.

Chris McKee scored the only goal in the 82nd minute to seal the Blues' third win in a row.