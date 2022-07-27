Young Northern Irish talent showing Irish League has a bright future, believes Larne skipper Jeff Hughes

Larne captain Jeff Hughes says he’s been impressed by the Irish League’s record of nurturing young talent.

While the Irish FA JD Academy, in collaboration with UEFA, is operating a full-time residential academy for elite young footballers, rising stars are also getting top coaching at clubs.

Academies are developing all the time and the domestic game is now a platform and springboard for emerging talent looking to make a big impact.

Patrick Kelly’s move from Coleraine to West Ham and the departures of Crusaders duo Jack Patterson and Joel Thompson to Everton and Nottingham Forest respectively are just a few examples of young players finding a pathway to the professional game.

Larne are also great believers in giving young players a chance to shine and Andy Mitchell, who has gone on loan to Carrick Rangers, has been appointed as a full-time member of the club’s scholarship programme within the Academy set-up at Inver Park.

Hughes is excited to see more fresh faces become household names.

“I think the League is brilliant,” he said.

“It’s dog eat dog in the football and sporting world in general, but I think the competition is great and so much so that it can lift the international team.

“Quite a lot of young boys have gone across the water and teams have strengthened again.

“There’s good home-grown talent coming through and that bodes well for the future.

“We have some smashers and four or five young boys coming in from the Academy.

“I would expect three or four of them to play maybe five to 10 games for the first team this season and the academies are producing home-grown players.

“It’s important there’s more investment in the stadiums and training grounds, there’s new 4G pitches which can keep the standard of football at a certain level. The 4G pitches can look pristine on television and the viewing audiences are up.”

After their disappointing early exit from Europe, Larne are regrouping for another domestic campaign which promises to feature ferocious battles.

“The challenge of winning the League title is easier said than done,” admitted Hughes.

“It’s not as easy as people make out because of the competition and investment. We have put a lot into the training ground with a new pitch and gym, so our infrastructure is being improved, which is fantastic for the whole area. We don’t put all our eggs in one basket but of course you want to stay as high as you can for as long as you can.”

Glenavon, meanwhile, have confirmed the departure of Sodiq Oguntola and Oisin Barr.

Oguntola, who only joined the club a few weeks ago, has had to depart due to unforeseen work commitments.

Barr, who joined the club in 2018, leaves aiming to find first-team football elsewhere. Ross Hunter has also asked to leave the club this summer in search of more game time.

The Lurgan Blues have signed 22-year-old midfielder Jack Malone from Derry City.

The former Candystripes midfielder has agreed a two-year deal.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton said: “He played over 30 games for Derry City last year and it shows you how good a player he is, because you don’t play for Derry unless you’re a top player.”