Young Patrick Kelly should stay at Coleraine for now and not be tempted by Premier League clubs, says chairman Colin McKendry

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry has confirmed the club have a fight on their hands to keep hold of talented teenager Patrick Kelly.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye of Premier League and Championship clubs in England following his assured performances in the Coleraine midfield.

Portstewart youngster Kelly has been with the Bannsiders since he was four-years-old and his rise to the senior game has been astonishing.

Even when his side lost the BetMcLean League Cup final to Cliftonville, the gifted teenager showed glimpses of his extraordinary talent.

The Bannsiders would like Kelly to remain at the club and continue his football education in the Irish League for now, but a glamour move to England could tempt the youngster.

Kelly made his debut against Carrick rangers in September and has blossomed alongside experienced players including Josh Carson and Stephen Lowry.

He was in the Bannsiders’ squad for the Europa Conference League games against FK Velez Mostar and many believe he has the potential to thrive in the professional game.

“Patrick has a very bright future in the game, no doubt about it,” said McKendry.

“He’s doing his A-Levels and a number of clubs have expressed interest. My advice to him would be to finish his A-Levels and continue his development with us. Playing in the Irish League can certainly help you become a better player.

“He’s a great talent and a really good young man. He was in the Northern Ireland under-19s squad and has a big career ahead of him.

“Patrick knows clubs are showing an interest and he’s a player who has played more this season than he probably expected to but he doesn’t look out of place.

“He’s a quick thinker and already a good Irish League player, but he’s still young and there’s more improvement in him.

“Oran (Kearney) has helped him a lot and this kid is a real talent who has a big chance. Hopefully he stays with us so he is better prepared for a move across the water.

“Scouts are watching him but he will remain focused on playing for Coleraine.”