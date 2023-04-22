Young star Harry Murphy growing into Glentoran role, says Rodney McAree

Rodney McAree is looking for a strong finish to the season from his Glentoran side

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree believes the performances of rookie defender Harry Murphy has softened the blow of losing regular centre-back Aidan Wilson over the past month.

The 19-year-old, who moved to the BetMcLean Oval from Portadown last season is now beginning to flourish in the full-time environment.

Having been thrust into the heat of a Big Two derby against Glentoran’s cross-town rivals Linfield earlier this month, Murphy hasn’t looked back.

And, he again excelled in the east Belfast team’s runaway 3-0 victory over Cliftonville last weekend.

“Aidan Wilson has had an injection in his knee which didn’t go to plan, so he’s a little bit behind schedule,” stated McAree. “We are hoping he’ll be back doing a little bit of running again soon.

“We will maybe see him before the end of the season, we certainly hope so because he’s a huge player for us. But young Murphy has relished the first team opportunity and he’s grabbed it with both hands.

Junior Uzokwe opened his Glentoran account against Cliftonville last weekend

“A few weeks back, he asked me ‘what do I have to do?’ as he thought he was due a chance. I had to be honest. I told him that we would have to be forced into using him.

“However, I also said that I would have faith in him when I do put him in. With Aidan out, our hand was forced against Linfield..

“There was a lot at stake and the conditions were poor, but he was excellent. His commitment, desire and work rate all season in training has been frightening.

“If he didn’t have that he wouldn’t be playing in the Premiership. He relishes every challenge - he shirks from nothing.

“He was again superb against Cliftonville last weekend, he is growing in confidence and he’s growing into the side. Harry is certainly one for the future.”

McAree will be demanding a similar type of performances from his team when Coleraine arrive at the BetMcLean Oval on Saturday.

“We are now down to the final two games, against Coleraine and away to Crusaders next week,” he went on. “We need to keep the momentum going. We performed well at Windsor Park, and we performed exceptionally well last week against Cliftonville.

“We must try to keep that going. We didn’t work hard for the first 10 minutes against the Reds, but it’s something we addressed quickly.

“It probably was our most enjoyable opening 45 minutes of the season against good opposition, they have a lot of good players. We showed the right attitude and a good outlook on the game, we went about it the right way.

“Coleraine have taken only one point from a possible nine in the ‘split’ so they’ll be coming to us with a point to prove.

“So, we must have everyone putting in a shift in every game because that’s what gets you results. If we do that, we can do well.”

McAree was also thrilled for striker Junior Uzokwe, who opened his goal account following his move from Bohemians in the January transfer window.

“He’s had to be patient since he arrived at the club,” added McAree. “When Junior played against Linfield, it was the first time he started a game since September. He’s had little bits and pieces coming off the bench which isn’t easy.

“We see a lot of things in training to convince us there is a player in him. He’s quick, strong; wants to create chances and wants to score goals. It’s been a frustrating time for him.

“But he’s now got the shirt and must try and hold on to it. There is a trick or two in and him… he’s a bit of a crowd pleaser.”