Zurich coast to victory as Linfield switch focus to Europa Conference

The Blues will play RTS of Latvia for a place in the group stages

FC Zurich 3 Linfield 0 (agg 5-0)

David Healy’s Linfield crashed out of the Europa League after being comprehensively beaten by FC Zurich at the Stadion Lezigrund.

It was always going to be a massive task for the Danske Bank Premiership champions as they approached the second leg affair two goals in arrears.

Aiyegun Tosin and Wilfred Gnonto both struck at Windsor Park last week, which put the Swiss champions in pole position for the return game.

And, things quickly got worse for the Blues with Donis Avdijai hitting a first half double to kill the tie as a contest. Substitute Ivan Santini struck late on to seal the Blues’ fate.

Zurich boss Franco Foda was so confident his boys were in total control of the tie he left star man Wilfred Gnonto, the Italian international, on the substitutes’ bench. His replacement Avdijai didn’t disappoint either, bagging that deadly double.

Although deep down Healy knew it was a mission impossible, he still made five changes to this team from the previous match, handing starting slots to Michael Newberry, Joel Cooper, Chris McKee, Conor Pepper and Cammy Palmer.

The result means that Zurich will now meet Hearts of Scotland in the Europa League play-off, while Blues drop in into the Europa Conference League play off against RFS from Latvia next week.

Healy’s boys still have big aspirations of becoming the first Irish League side to reach the group stages on any European competition.

Zurich gave an early warning of their intentions when Antoninio Marchesano’s free kick was met by Lindrit Kamberi, who failed to get any direction on his header.

But the home team delighted their vociferous fans by taking the lead on 11 minutes.

It was a precise through pass from Tosin that sent Avdijai racing through the middle and his shot rippled the roof of the net, giving Chris Johns no chance.

Any chance of a Linfield revival was well and truly scuppered on 25 minutes. This time defender Adria Guerrero made ground on the left before crossing for Avdijai, whose powerful head zipped into the net.

And, it could have been worse for the Blues as Tosin got in a good header just before the interval that forced Johns into a smart save.

With the tie as good as over, Healy made multiple changes after the break, introducing Ethan Devine and Eetu Vertainen just after the hour.

It was striker Devine who almost reduced the deficit with his first touch. He got on to the end of a cross from skipper Jamie Mulgrew, only to see his header flash inches wide of the mark – it was Linfield’s first tangible effort on goal.

The Blues were right out of luck on 67 minutes. Vertainen managed to get in a cross from the left that was helped on by the head of Matty Clarke and McClean looked a certain scorer until goalkeeper Yanick Brecher produced a wonder save to keep out the midfielder’s volley.

Another Linfield substitute, Andrew Clarke also almost made in instant impression, forcing Brecher into a smart save at the base of the post.

But the noisy home fans were dancing with delight six minutes from time. Fabian Rohner got down the right before firing in a low cross that was expertly touched home by Santini.

It wasn’t a European night that will live long in the memory of the Belfast side, but they left Zurich with their pride intact.

FC ZURICH: Brecher, Kamberi, Kryeziu, Aliti, Boranijasevic (Rohner 66), Conde (Hornschuh 45), Selnæs (Dzemaili 74), Guerrero, Marchesano (Santini 75), Avdija (Krasniqi 45), Tosin.

Unused subs: Kostadinovic, Omeragic, Okita, Gnonto, Mets, Seiler, De Nitti.

LINFIELD: John, Finlayson, M Clarke, Pepper (Millar 85), Roscoe, Newberry, Mulgrew (Archer 85), McClean, Palmer (A Clarke 78), Cooper (Devine 63), McKee (Vertainen 62).

Unused subs: Walsh, Williamson, Hall, Shields, Fallon, McDaid.

REFEREE: Harm Osmers (Germany).

Man of the match: Donis Avdijai.

Match rating 6/10.