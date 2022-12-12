It should not feel like the end of the world for this England team

England 1 France 2

England captain Harry Kane skies his second penalty against Tottenham team-mate and France skipper Hugo Lloris over the bar

Back into the bleak midwinter, the flight carrying the England team landed home last night, but with the future of Gareth Southgate still up in the air.

A day after saying au revoir to the World Cup and the Doha sunshine, the cold reality hit hard — in every sense — as the players stepped off the plane at Birmingham Airport.

Earlier, they had made a low-key departure from their Al Wakrah base. Jude Bellingham stopped to sign autographs, imploring fans who had gathered outside the team hotel to “stick with us”.

They will do. There is much to admire about this team, who have left Qatar with pride intact amid all the sorrow.

For almost 60 years, England have found many and varied ways to exit tournaments. The storylines have ranged from the Hand of God to a broken metatarsal. There have been missed chances, red mist and red cards. Even that infamous wink.

Here, against France, it was a missed penalty — the old curse, but with a new narrative.

It wasn’t a shootout, the denouement for three World Cups and four European Championships. Instead, the decisive moment came from the spot five minutes from the end of this gripping, drama-filled clash.

As Harry Kane faced down Hugo Lloris, his Tottenham teammate, England were a kick away from taking the game into extra-time.

But Kane, who had earlier equalled his country’s scoring record from the spot, sent his penalty high into the night sky above the Al Bayt Stadium. Over — and then out went England.

There have been many defining images from scenes of English suffering in foreign lands. This time it was the sight of Kane in tears.

Before leaving Qatar yesterday, he tweeted: “Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport.”

It hurt so much because Kane knew England had come so close. In the end, 12 yards was all that separated these two great sides.

Some form of glorious English failure is often scrambled from these situations, but here it had some truth.

They had been the better team for many minutes of this match, but France shaded the handful of key moments and, in Antoine Griezmann, had a player who was on a different level.

Many will expect Didier Deschamps’ side not just to beat Morocco in Wednesday’s semi, but go on to lift the trophy for a third time.

England came to Qatar to do that. Southgate had said so. It was the aim, not an ambition.

After a semi-final in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final, a quarter-final exit may be seized upon by some as being a step backwards. It shouldn’t and it isn’t.

France joy after Harry Kane misses from the penalty spot

England have added much to a compelling World Cup — with Bellingham emerging as one of the great talents and players like Bukayo Saka (excellent on Saturday), Phil Foden (less so) and John Stones enhancing their reputations.

They can drive the team into the future. Declan Rice (another big performer on Saturday) and Bellingham can be cornerstones of the midfield for years to come.

In players like Jacob Ramey, Harvey Elliott and Levi Colwill, the production line of future international talent rolls on.

In the shorter term, Ben Chilwell and Reece James will return from injury as England set out on the road to Euro 2024.

Whether Southgate will be in charge for the first qualifier in Italy in March remains uncertain, though.

So often an exit can prompt a clamour for change and post-mortems into the state of the nation, but Southgate has proved himself in three successive tournaments.

Asked about his future on Saturday night, he was non-committal. It is the Southgate way — measured, calm, reflective.

“I think whenever I finish these tournaments, I’ve needed time to make correct decisions,” he said.

“Emotionally you go through so many different feelings.

“The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous.

“I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, for the FA. I’ve got to be sure whatever decision I make is the right one.

“I think it’s right to take time to do that because I know in the past my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments.”

The FA is completely committed to Southgate. Nothing here will have changed that.

This is a team getting better, not worse, as in the last days of the Eriksson, Capello and Hodgson eras.

There were moments of real promise in Qatar — the 6-2 dismantling of Iran, Marcus Rashford’s resurgence against Wales, Bellingham’s swaggering Senegal display.

Oliver Giroud celebrates after scoring France's second goal

So too on Saturday night. Southgate spoke of “fine margins” in the aftermath, and the big calls, the big moments, all fell for France.

Was Saka fouled in the build-up to Aurelien Tchouameni’s first goal? It was one of a series of 50-50 decisions that went against England.

Should Kane have had a first half penalty? After a lengthy VAR check, it wasn’t given.

After Kane’s first emphatic penalty, bringing him level with Wayne Rooney as his country’s record scorer, England believed.

With Kyle Walker patrolling Kylian Mbappe and Rice acting as a rapid-response unit to the numerous French threats, a gripping contest was unfolding.

Saka drove hard, probing for gaps and winning the penalty for Kane’s equaliser. Harry Maguire was a whisker from heading in a free-kick.

England seemed in control but then Griezmann swung in a brilliant cross and Olivier Giroud got ahead of Maguire to head in.

Even then, Kane had the chance to level for a second time, only for it to end in tears.

Southgate has helped bring the joy back for England fans. They will hope this isn’t the lasting image.