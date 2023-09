Hardcore supporters are making the trip to Kazakhstan as O’Neill’s boys head for exit, by Adrian Rutherford

Northern Ireland fans Tasha Blair from Limavady, Lyndsey Reid from Portadown, and Seline McFaul and Dave McFarland, both from Carrick

These are some of the intrepid fans going the extra mile — more than 3,000 miles, in fact — to cheer on Northern Ireland in Kazakhstan.