‘It’s a violation’: Willowbank apologise to Armagh City FC after manager’s expletive-ridden post-game rant shared on social media

A football club has apologised after an opposition manager’s expletive-ridden post-game rant was recorded and shared on social media.

The clip, lasting more than two minutes, appears to be Armagh City boss Shea Campbell’s team talk, after their Irish Cup first round defeat to Willowbank YC FC on Saturday.

In the clip, he can be heard angrily addressing his players.

Armagh City, who play in the third tier of Irish League football, the Premier Intermediate league, lost 4-1 at home to the amateur side from west Belfast.

In the clip, Campbell slams his players’ performance, branding it “downright unprofessional” and “an absolute disgrace”.

His angry team talk is filled with expletives.

Willowbank has apologised to Armagh City over the incident.

A club statement said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to Armagh City but more so Shea himself over this regretful incident.

“Shea was nothing but a gentleman from the minute we arrived at Holm Park and was more than gracious in defeat.

“He was the first man to congratulate not only the players and coaches but also the supporters after the final whistle.”

The club added: “As a club we more than most, due to personal experiences, understand the power of social media and the good and bad it can do. We feel this video has been a violation of Shea’s life on and off the pitch and if we could we would like to stop it being circulated.

“The video does not cohere with our club’s code of conduct and once identified the perpetrators will be dealt with.

“We hope that Shea will accept our apologies from a club (where) supporters just got a little carried away with the result on our inaugural game in the Irish Cup.

“We issue this statement more in hope than expectation that this message travels as far as the video did, however understand fully that positive messages never receive as much attention as negative ones.”

In a statement, Armagh City said: “We were well beaten by a determined Willowbank side yesterday. We congratulated each and everyone of them after the match as they entered their changing room.

“We expressed our disgust last night to Willowbank at a recording doing the rounds which was taken outside our changing room window after the match which clearly invaded the privacy of our changing room.

“We expressed to them that this was no way to treat an opponent who was already hurting badly after suffering a defeat in the biggest cup competition in the province and is not the way we would ever like to think anyone associated with our club would behave.”

Armagh City chairman Aidan Murphy added: “To say we are disappointed would be the understatement of the year. Dressing room discussions should be private and for someone to eavesdrop, record and then put on social media is simply not on. The club fully supports manager Shea Campbell as do the players who agreed after the match that their level of performance fell short of their own high standards.

“The club notes Willowbank’s apology and appreciates the efforts they are making to trace the source of the recording.”

Armagh player Jack Clarke also took to social media to defend his manager.

He said it was inappropriate for a private dressing room conversation to be recorded and shared online.

He posted: “A lot of people will be aware of a video that is currently circulating on social media from our game yesterday.

“We as players take full responsibility for our performance - we did not do nearly enough on the day and we let the coaching staff who work so hard for us, and the supporters who follow us, down.

“In regards to the video - I think it’s firstly important to comment on how inappropriate it was for anyone involved in football or any sport to video a private changing room conversation.

“Secondly, we fully stand by the manager regarding the content of the video. When you play for a club like Armagh City FC we have to accept that there are expectations and we failed to meet them.

“The success of the club means so much to everyone involved, especially the manager - there was nothing said within those four walls that was unwarranted or inappropriate, and it has been blown vastly out of proportion.

“There is absolutely zero animosity within our camp and we have already moved on from yesterday with our full focus on the league starting this weekend.”