I’ve remained positive since Buncrana, the last six years have been the best of my life, says Shrewsbury’s Josh Daniels
Former Glenavon ace on making his family proud, playing at Anfield and loving being a dad
Steven Beacom
Earlier this week Josh Daniels posted a touching picture on his Twitter account of him holding his gorgeous three-year-old daughter Zahra at Anfield after Shrewsbury Town’s FA Cup tie against Liverpool. The Kop provided the backdrop for the snap of a loving dad kissing his little girl.