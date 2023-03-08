IWD 2023: Game-changing new campaign to boost NI women’s football being launched

‘It is unbelievable to see the transition in women’s football over the past 20 years’

Julie Nelson at the final whistle after being defeated 4-1 by Norway during the Women's Euros match

Electric Ireland Elite Female Leadership Programme. Pictured from left to right are Reboot coach Sinead Sharkey-Steenson, Colette Young, Marissa Callaghan, Patricia McCullough, Gail Redmond, Julie Nelson, and Reboot coach Lisa Strutt

Among the first signings to a new elite seven-month training course aimed at female leaders in football is Northern Ireland ladies most capped player Julie Nelson.

Also taking her place among the influential first squad on the course is Patricia McCullough, one of the amateur leagues best-known figures who has had a huge impact on the game at grassroots level.

The programme, which aims to boost progression across top-level roles for women in Northern Ireland football, has been launched by Electric Ireland in partnership with the Irish FA.

Part of Electric Ireland’s “Game Changers” movement, it comes in response to the massive growth in the ladies’ game in the past few years which has seen participation on the pitch rise by almost 100%, with waiting lists for girls to join clubs, something which just a few years ago was unheard of.

At the higher levels women are also now replacing men in senior management roles.

The Electric Ireland Elite Female Leadership programme is based on the latest neuroscience, positive psychology, and peak performance research and has been developed in response to the Irish FA’s five-year strategy to grow the women’s game at all levels.

Delivered by global speakers and Reboot coaches Sinéad Sharkey-Steenson and Lisa Strutt, it comprises mental fitness training, leadership master classes, and one-to-one coaching sessions to plot out a highly tailored pathway to senior leadership within football.

One of only six women on the pilot scheme, Julie Nelson from Larne will need no introduction to fans of the beautiful game.

Julie Nelson

The most capped player on the Northern Ireland Woman’s team, the 37-year-old made her international debut back in 2004.

Just last year she made history as Northern Ireland’s first female goal scorer on the European stage in the Euro 22 opening game against Norway.

Her header will be forever remembered as the goal which really put Northern Ireland ladies on the big stage.

Her glittering football career has seen her play for Crusaders Strikers, Knattspyrnufélag Vestmannaeyja in Iceland, Glasgow City and English sides Everton and Durham Women.

In addition to her busy professional football career, she works full-time at the sports centre in Ulster University and is also currently coaching the Under-17 Northern Ireland national team.

And despite her wealth of experience, she says the new elite leadership course has given her valuable new skills to take into her future career as a leader in the women’s game.

“It has been challenging for all six of us who are doing the pilot course,” she admits.

“It is the first time it has been done so it is a work-in-progress and we are all learning every week.

“It has allowed me to challenge myself off the pitch and develop leadership skills so that once I finish playing, I can help to keep inspiring future generations.

“It is all about focusing on yourself and how you can take time out and not react to things.

“Sinead and Lisa are teaching us how to take a step back when things are challenging and turn negatives or disappointments into positives which I have found very helpful.”

Julie marvels at the opportunities which girls now have compared to when she started playing as the only female on her primary school football team.

She says: “It is unbelievable to see the transition in women’s football over the past 20 years.

“There are still many steps to take but so much has improved. When I started there were no girl’s teams and no leagues. It is great to see the opportunities girls are getting now.”

In a career of many firsts, her famous Euros’ goal unsurprisingly ranks as one of her best moments, eclipsed only by the historic moment the team qualified.

She says: “Qualifying for the Euros was something I never even imagined would have happened, it wasn’t really a dream as I didn’t think it was realistic to ever achieve.

“Coming from playing for Northern Ireland, when we had to buy our own kit in 2004 for the Algarve Cup to qualifying for the Euros was just unbelievable.”

Julie Nelson at the final whistle after being defeated 4-1 by Norway during the Women's Euros match

While Electric Ireland’s female leadership programme has been running for nine years, this new elite course is one which it is hoped will equip experienced players like Julie to take the women’s game to even greater heights.

She adds: “There are so many roles in women’s football, which are not necessarily on the pitch but which are so important to developing the game.

“The elite leadership course is offering crucial skills, like networking and also giving us knowledge, which can help in so many roles. I would really like to thank Electric Ireland and the IFA as well as Sinead and Lisa for making it happen.”

Co Down mum of two Patricia McCullough (44) is a prime example of why we should all dare to dream.

Up until four years ago her football experience and knowledge was limited to kicking a ball about for fun with her two boys Lucas (10) and James (12).

That all changed when the boys enrolled in the junior section of Ards Rangers FC in 2019 and Patricia offered to help out with fund raising and social media for the club.

Since then, there has been no stopping her.

In June 2020 she helped set up a mental health team called Good to Talk to help support members through the pandemic.

In 2021 she was instrumental in establishing the clubs first women’s team which has just been accepted to the NIWFA league. The new girls’ section at Ards now has 35 members and fields three teams, with a waiting list to join.

Also, in March 2021 she spread her wings beyond her local club when she joined the committee of Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) as social media coordinator.

Five months later she got involved with the men’s game when invited to serve as a director with the Northern Ireland Amateur Football League (NIAFL).

Patricia McCullough

In recognition of her contribution to the game she was awarded the Irish FA McDonalds Grassroots Award for Football for All in October 2021 and has recently been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year at ANDBC’s Sports Awards 2022.

She came through the original Female Football Leadership Programme in 2020 and has continued to expand her knowledge through numerous courses with the IFA.

Now part of the first six women to participate in the Elite Leadership pilot programme she says it has helped her to appreciate just how much she has achieved in her short association with the game.

She says: “It is all a bit surreal what has happened in the past few years.

“I have struggled with imposter syndrome which makes me wonder how I got here. I think if enough people tell you that you deserve something then you start to believe in yourself and it helps your confidence.

“The course has done that for me. It is brilliant.

“Sinead and Lisa are very good leaders and great at getting things out of you that you didn’t even know were inside you.

“I have found it very challenging in a personal way. It really drills down your leadership styles and how you present yourself and why you do things and the value of what you are doing.

“It has been a journey of discovery for me and already I see my sense of leadership change and it has given me the confidence to put my ideas forward.

“Imposter syndrome still rears its head but now I am able to turn down the volume of that and start to believe that I do deserve to be where I am.”

Patricia, who is unable to work because of a disability, welcomes the chance football has given her to challenge herself and be active.

She explains: “I have osteoarthritis in my ankle because of a car accident in 2002 and I walk with the aid of a crutch. Some days I am not able to get out of bed.

“Volunteering means I can be flexible which really suits me with my disability.

“I do what I do to prove to myself, my children and others that disability doesn’t stop you from doing what you want.

“Football and disability doesn’t have a natural relationship unless you are playing disabled football and although I am involved in the administrative side, I am proud that not only am I the first woman director on the NIAFL board, but the first disabled woman as well.

“My children see me lying in bed on days when I am not well so I think it is important for them to see me being active and out doing something worthwhile which I love. “

Patricia also thanked Electric Ireland and IFA for the opportunity to take part in the new elite female football leadership programme.

She adds: “It is exciting to be part of it and a real eye opener. I am learning so much and I can’t wait to see what opportunities it might open in football and what comes next.”