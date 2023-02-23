Jack McFeely hat-trick fires St Columb’s College into Schools’ Cup Final

The Integrated College Dungannon side that progressed to the Final

Holders St Columb's College will face Integrated College Dungannon in the Final

St. Columb's College and Grosvenor Grammar battle it out in their Semi-Final

Holders St Columb’s College and Integrated College Dungannon have progressed to the Final of this season’s Danske Bank Schools’ Cup at Windsor Park on March 14.

St Columb’s defeated Grosvenor Grammar while ICD edged past Ashfield Boys’ High in the Semi-Finals to set up the clash at the international venue.

The Londonderry boys have now reached the final of the NISFA under-18 competition for the fourth time in seven years.

A stunning hat-trick from Northern Ireland under-18 international Jack McFeely helped seal a 3-1 victory at Mill Meadow in Castledawson, the home of Moyola Park.

A spectacular strike by Jake Seaton brought Grosvenor back into the game but there was no stopping the impressive Cup holders.

McFeely, who netted a double in last year’s decider, is clearly the man for the big occasion.

Integrated College Dungannon reached their first Danske Bank Schools’ Cup decider following a close battle with Ashfield Boys’ High.

The Tyrone boys celebrated a 2-1 victory at the Bluebell Stadium in Lisburn, home of Ballymacash Rangers.

Kenny Ximenes opened the scoring for ICD but Ashfield levelled with a smart header from John Paul Lagan.

Lagan thought he had made it two with another powerful header but a fantastic stop from ICD goalkeeper Nathan Hunter kept his effort out.

ICD took the lead once again on 70 minutes after Liam Corr was brought down by Odhran Barr. Corr then sent Ashfield keeper Kai Beck the wrong way from the spot to seal the 2-1 win.

Ashfield pressed for an equaliser but ICD stood firm and booked a final date with St Columb’s College next month.

The Derry side will settled for a repeat of last year’s final when they swept aside Ballymena’s St Louis Grammar 5-1.