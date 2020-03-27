James McClean apologises for balaclava social media post as Stoke City issue fine

James McClean has apologised after he was disciplined by Stoke City following an 'inappropriate' social media post.

City, managed by Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill, have fined the former Derry City star two weeks wages.

A post appeared on his Instagram account @JimmyMac47 featuring a picture of McClean in a balaclava with two of his children watching him. The caption read 'todays (sic) school lesson - history'.

He used an emoji to underline the message was meant to be a joke but Stoke have taken a dim view.

McClean has agreed to delete his instagram account and issued an apology.

“I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly," he said. "I have spoken to the Club and will be deleting my Instagram account.”

Last week, McClean made a donation to help struggling families in the Creggan estate in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and also chipped into a fund set up to support League of Ireland players facing hardship.