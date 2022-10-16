James McClean comes out strongly against FA over lack of action following ‘eight years of sickening abuse’

James McClean has expressed his anger at the lack of action by football's authorities after the latest episode in what he says is "eight years of sickening abuse” over his nationality.

McClean played for Wigan Athletic away to his former club Sunderland on Saturday where, once again, the Derry native was on the receiving end of abuse from sections of the crowd with anti-Irish songs and comments.

He posted a message on Instagram, including a reference to a post by a local journalist who pinpointed the chanting at McClean, but he admitted he expected no action to be taken by home club Sunderland as "they did nothing when I was their player".

In his Instagram post he said: “For my son, who is seven years old and watches every Wigan game - either being at stadium or on Latics TV - to be asking his mother, 'Why are they booing and singing that song at Daddy?' And to have to tip toe around answering him is something which should not be happening.

“This post is not one for sympathy (trust me, it is not wanted) but one of anger. Considering every single year we have an FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old crap they spew to us about discrimination. Every single year, I challenge them on the abuse. Every single year, they do nothing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“This clip is one [from] yesterday, which can be heard clearly of one particular chant, as well as other chants of ‘f**k the pope and IRA’, being sung by the majority of the 30k crowd, as well as numerous individual chants of 'fenian bastard, fenian c**t', 'you dirty Irish c**t'.

'[This was] while displaying a tribute before game honouring Niall Quinn, who is also the same nationality as myself. Couldn’t make the stupidity up. Now, everyone who attended the game would have heard this loud and clear including the referee, match officials and other officials! I should not have to report every single incident when clearly they can all hear what I hear, and they should be doing their job by taking action!

“I would be lying if I was to say I expect anything to be done about this by the FA and EFL (history shows this) but here is ANOTHER CHANCE, sure. And I certainly don’t expect any action to be taken by Sunderland themselves, given they did nothing when I was their player.

“For the uneducated, which will always cling on to a certain picture to justify their argument to say 'he brings it on himself', this picture, which turned out to be not my best joke, occurred in 2020. Myself as well as my family have been on the end of sickening abuse since November 2012. For those you can’t grasp that, that is eight years of sickening abuse.”