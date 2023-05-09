James McClean denies he is going to leave Wigan for a deal with Derry City

Football

James McClean says he has no plans to make an emotional homecoming to Derry City – yet.

The Republic of Ireland international is a free agent after his contract at relegated Wigan Athletic expired and there have been rumours of a move to the Candystripes.

But the 34-year-old is considering his next move and he’s rubbished talk of a switch to Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side.

“Fake news ­– I haven’t confirmed anything to anyone,” he said in response to the Derry City talk.

Wigan’s final game of the season was on Monday and McClean featured for Shaun Maloney’s men despite him and his team-mates going unpaid.

McClean, who captained the Latics in that final game, which ended 0-0 against Rotherham United, is now mulling over his next career move.

Ever since departing his home town club for Sunderland in 2011, McClean has never hidden his intention to finish his career at the Brandywell but the timing does not appear right at the moment.

“You would never rule it out in the future, but James is covering as much ground now as what he covered when he was 25,” stated City chief Higgins last November.

“He loves this club and is a supporter of the club.

“He follows us, is a proud Derry man and is delighted when we do well but that’s all it is at the minute.”

The former Stoke City and West Brom man is closing in on a century of international caps ahead of next month’s Euro qualification double-header against Greece and Gibraltar.

McClean will continue to be linked with a Derry City nove until he confirms his next club.