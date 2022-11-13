James McClean joins ecstatic fans as Derry City win FAI Cup 4-0 in impressive performance against Shelbourne

Derry City's Jamie McGonigle celebrates scoring the first goal of the game

James McClean joined fellow jubilant Derry City FC fans, in celebrating their team’s FAI Cup win over Shelbourne on Sunday.

The Wigan winger was pictured cheering on his former club and hometown team after they trounced their Dublin opponents 4-0.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring for the red-and-white army in the 18th minute, followed by Cameron McJannet’s first goal 10 minutes before half-time, with a second coming in the 61st minute.

Jordan McEneff’s injury-time spot-kick sealed the deal in showing Derry’s dominance, and Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side are triumphant cup champions for 2022.

James McClean celebrating Derry City's win on Sunday

One fan tweeted their congratulations, adding: “Brilliant match & an electric experience for my Belfast born 5 year old to be part of in the Aviva – he’ll be a Derry City fan for life now much to the delight of his maiden city parents!”

Another took the opportunity to to list the county’s overall sporting achievements this year, which include the All-Ireland Intermediate title for Steelstown GAA, and Derry’s inter-county team reaching the semi-final of the All-Ireland in the summer.

The Aviva Stadium (Colin Harvey)

However, there were some violent scenes ahead of yesterday's final as Derry City and Shelbourne fans clashed outside the Irishtown House in Ringsend.

Derry fans had gathered in the Irishtown House before kick off and missiles and flares were thrown when a large group of Shelbourne fans passed the premises.

Footage on social media shows kicks and punches exchanged as gardai tried to keep opposing fans apart.

It’s the second time in two years where there has been trouble at the Irishtown House. Ahead of last year’s final, a group of Bohemians fans attacked St Patrick’s Athletic supporters at the same venue.