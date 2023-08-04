James McClean joins Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Hollywood project at Wrexham

The Republic of Ireland international completed a switch from Wigan to the League Two side who have been elevated to prominence following the takeover led by Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenney.

McClean had been involved in Wigan’s preparations for the new League One campaign after a difficult season in the Championship, where they were relegated and suffered issues with player payments.

But Wrexham have swooped for the 34-year-old, who won his 100th international cap in June’s victory over Gibraltar.

McClean will link up with the squad next week, and will not be available for Saturday’s match against MK Dons.

He told the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Wrexham. It’s a project that is very exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“The club has ambitions to go even further, and I’m a very ambitious person. I’m someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey.”

McClean represented Northern Ireland seven times at Under-21 level before switching his allegiance to the Republic.

Wrexham paid a reported £250,000 to secure his services with the player attracted by the challenge of a completely different project with the Welsh club’s high-profile owners determined to secure another promotion at the first attempt.

The novelty of Reynolds and McElhenney trying to take a club from the fifth tier to the top of the English game has been chronicled by the Welcome to Wrexham documentary that has been watched across the globe.

The Disney+ documentary is returning for its second season which is due to be released next month.

Welcome to Wrexham was first released in August 2022 and season one was nominated for six Primetime Emmy awards.

Speaking after the show was nominated for the awards, Reynolds and McElhenney said: “The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don’t have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town.”