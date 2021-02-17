James McClean reveals details of gun threat ahead of Premier League game

Footballer James McClean has called for an end to anti-Irish abuse after opening up about the years of relentless abuse he has received during his career.

The Stoke City winger also revealed further details about a fan's threat to bring a gun to a match and shoot him.

In an interview with Sky Sports, McClean also addressed the notion that he was anti-British after years of controversy around his decision not to wear a poppy, and a picture posted last year of him home-schooling his children on "history" while wearing a balaclava.

There has been an outpouring of support for the Republic of Ireland international after he shared an Instagram message at the weekend which included a threat to burn his home with his children inside.

The 31-year-old said the threat was the tip of the iceberg and he has been dealing with similar abuse since his move from Derry City to Sunderland in 2011.

Earlier this week his wife Erin revealed that a fan had threatened to take a gun to a certain match and shoot the Londonderry-born footballer.

McClean revealed that the incident occurred before Sunderland's Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage in November 2012.

"The death threats were all over social media the night before," he explained.

"The police came to the hotel and checked that I was safe in my room. It was a live game on Sky and Erin was watching and worrying about what could happen.

"I don't think I was ever truly in danger but they are still death threats. Erin is a bag of nerves because she worries a lot more than I do. With three young kids it's not something she should have to put up with."

James McClean joined Sunderland in 2011 from Derry City

McClean said he was used to the abuse, but it was hard to take when trolls targeted his children.

"I remember pulling up to traffic lights in Sunderland and someone wound down their window and spat at the car. The light turned green and they sped off. Erin was pregnant at the time with our first child.

"There are other times I'm out with the kids and there are remarks made. People don't care if I'm with my kids. It's a situation I shouldn't have to be in when out shopping or going for food. It doesn't happen all the time but there's a risk it's going to happen every time I go out."

James McClean with his wife Erin

Erin also detailed the abuse the family had been subjected to.

She told Today with Claire Byrne on RTE Radio 1 that McClean's brother had been sent an offensive message on Wednesday morning.

Erin said she didn't feel her husband had been shown the level of support offered to other players who suffered similar abuse.

"Once the kids are involved and it's personal, that's the ones that still blow my mind to this day," she said.

Erin said she feared for McClean's safety.

"When he's got away games I do panic, it's not as bad as it used to be the first two years at Sunderland, but this past year has gotten a little bit worse again.

"It's still not nice to have those threats on your husband."

On the gun threat Erin said she spent the whole match worrying about her husband.

"I kept thinking how am I going to get down to him if something happens. What do I do. It was horrific," she said.

"That's why we are speaking out now, we don't want anyone else to have to go through what he's been through for a decade."

McClean first attracted controversy when he refused to wear the poppy, which is traditionally worn by footballers in games around Remembrance Day.

He cites his background growing up in Derry and the events of Bloody Sunday for his refusal to wear the emblem, which are worn to support the armed forces.

The footballer has been roundly booed on terraces across England for his stance.

"No matter what I do, good or bad, they mention the poppy in every situation," McClean said.

"People abuse me on the poppy situation but they don't take the time to educate themselves on why. It's just plain ignorance.

"There is this perception I hate everything English and British. Some of the best people I've met in football are British and English players and I have good relations with a lot of fans I've met.

"If I had a problem with England I wouldn't be here. It's bizarre that people can think that.

"I've got views on certain aspects that I don't agree with or support but they're my views. I don't force them on anybody but it feels other views are forced on me. Just because I'm in this country doesn't mean I forget who I am as a person or where I've come from."

Addressing the balaclava situation, McClean admitted it was "silly" to wear the face covering, must commonly associated with the Provisional IRA. He was fined by Stoke City for the incident.

"I get a lot of comments saying that I bring it on myself. I get the one about the balaclava but I would say to those people try putting yourself in my shoes with the abuse day after day for years," he said.

"It was silly on my part. It was trying to be funny and there wasn't a lot of thought about the hurt it might cause, but it was from eight years of constant abuse before that.

"You are only human and there will be times you snap, probably not in the right way. I get angry and frustrated because the authorities don't say anything and that eats away at me. Sometimes it all boils up and the anger sets in.

"Ten minutes later I might think 'you probably didn't handle that in the best way' but in the moment you just react. It annoys me that I give these people a kind of justification."

James McClean (Niall Carson/PA)

McClean said he didn't want to draw attention away from footballers being abused for their race and called for social media companies to do more to stop all forms of abuse.

"So many people are getting abused for skin colour or their ethnic background. I don't want to take anything away from those issues but I've received this for a long period of time and it doesn't get highlighted. That's where my frustration comes from," he said.

"I've been guilty myself because I am quite thick skinned, and I do consider myself very resilient. A lot of things go over my head because it's common, but that's wrong. This isn't a cry for sympathy, it's a call for anti-Irish abuse to stop.

"You need to have some form of ID to make an account. You should have to be verified with a passport or driving licence. Everyone has to know it's you otherwise you can just keep making a new account. I do understand it's difficult for social media platforms but they need to do more."