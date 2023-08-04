James McClean set to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Hollywood project at Wrexham

Derry footballer James McClean is on the verge of a move to Wrexham, the Football League newcomers backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Republic of Ireland international is close to finalising a switch from Wigan to the League Two side who have been elevated to prominence following the takeover led by Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenney.

McClean has been involved in Wigan’s preparations for the new League One campaign after a difficult season in the Championship, where they were relegated and suffered issues with player payments.

Wrexham have now come forward with a decisive offer to bring in the 34-year-old, who won his 100th international cap in June’s victory over Gibraltar.

McClean represented Northern Ireland seven times at Under-21 level before switching his allegiance to the Republic.

Wrexham will pay a six-figure sum to secure his services with the player attracted by the challenge of a completely different project with the Welsh club’s high-profile owners determined to secure another promotion at the first attempt.

The novelty of Reynolds and McElhenney trying to take a club from the fifth tier to the top of the English game has been chronicled by the Welcome to Wrexham documentary that has been watched across the globe.

The Disney+ documentary is returning for its second season which is due to be released next month.

Welcome to Wrexham was first released in August 2022 and season one was nominated for six Primetime Emmy awards.

Speaking after the show was nominated for the awards, Reynolds and McElhenney said: “The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don’t have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town.

"We are so grateful for today’s six Emmy nominations and are continuously honoured the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!”

McClean’s lively presence is now set to become a part of the next chapter of the club, with the winger dropping to the English fourth tier for the first time in his career.

He left his hometown club for Sunderland in 2011 and is in his second spell at Wigan, having lined out for West Brom and Stoke over the course of an eventful dozen years.

By coincidence, Wrexham and Wigan are set to meet in an EFL Cup tie on Tuesday.