James McClean will help Wigan’s promotion bid after new deal agreed

Player of the Year James McClean will assist Wigan Athletic in their bid to win promotion back to the Championship next season after the club confirmed that he was on board for another campaign.

Relegated Wigan, who will start next season with the handicap of a four-point deduction as punishment from the EFL over non-payment of wages, have released six members of last season’s squad, but while it was believed that McClean was out of contract, the club today included him on a list of 19 players under contract for next season.

He was linked with a summer move to hometown club Derry City, but McClean and candystripes boss Ruaidhrí Higgins denied that a deal was in place.

McClean (34) overcame injury to feature in every league game for the side this season and his retention for next term is a major boost to Shaun Maloney ahead of their League One campaign.