Jamie McGonigle: Derry City wary of Shelbourne side looking for revenge

Derry City head back to Dublin on Friday night hoping to keep pace with league leaders Bohemians at the top of the Premier Division.

Successive draws have seen Ruaidhri Higgins’ team lose their place at the top to be replaced by Declan Devine’s team with the two set to meet in 10 days’ time at the Brandywell.

Before that however, the Candystripes face a Shelbourne side intent on gaining some measure of revenge for their FAI Cup Final humiliation at the Aviva Stadium back in November.

Despite several hard-fought games between the two in the Lleague last year, Derry City ran riot against Damien Duff’s side in the cup final, winning 4-0 to win the club’s sixth FAI Cup.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since then, and striker Jamie McGonigle, who opened the scoring on that day at the Aviva, knows it will be a stern test for his team.

“In the league games against Shels last year, they were all tight, even the ones in the Brandywell when we hosted them,” he acknowledged.

“I would expect the same this Friday night. They will be set up well and they will be looking to get one over on us.

“I’m not too sure if the Final will still be on their minds but it won’t be on ours. It’s a new season. It was different in the Cup Final because obviously there was a bigger pitch and that, but it could be an extra incentive for them maybe I’m not sure.

“No team will fancy going to Tolka. They have already picked up some decent points this year. It’s definitely a difficult place to go. Their crowd get behind them and supports them well so we’ll have to be fully at it on Friday night to get three points.”

McGonigle has scored just one goal in six appearances so far this season, but has an added incentive on Friday night having never scored at Tolka Park.

The striker has scored a goal against every opponent in the Premier Division barring newly-promoted Cork City, and having scored for the first time at Tallaght just last month, he now wants to add the famous Dublin venue to his list of League of Ireland conquests.

“It’s definitely something I think about,” he said. “As a striker you just think about goals all the time, who you’ve scored against and how many you’ve scored against and that sort of stuff.”

“We were talking about it in pre-season actually. I had made it that I hadn’t scored in Tallaght which I’ve already done this season, and I hadn’t scored in Tolka either, so hopefully I can put that one right on Friday night.”

McGonigle and his team mates have been left extremely frustrated in recent weeks due to home draws against both Dundalk and Sligo Rovers, game sin which the Candystripes created very few goal-scoring opportunities.

“We didn’t really create much to be honest and part of that is probably my fault as well,” he acknowledged.

“Being a striker I should be scoring more; chances have to be created for me, but me being a striker, that’s just the way I am and the way I think. I have to be scoring goals because that’s my way of helping the team and if I’m not scoring I’m not really helping.

“It is what it is and we just have to try and correct that as the season goes on, hopefully sooner rather than later.”