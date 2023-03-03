Jamie McGonigle fires in winner as Derry City stun Shamrock Rovers to go top

Shamrock Rovers 1 Derry City 2

Derry's Ciaran Coll rises high to get his head on the ball — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Jamie McGonigle is all smiles after netting what turned out to be the winner for Derry City against Shamrock Rovers — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Derry City have gone top of the Premier Division for the first time this season after stunning champions Shamrock Rovers 2-1 on their own patch.

Goals from Ben Doherty and Jamie McGonigle, plus a superb defensive display, earned the Candystripes their first win at Tallaght since August 2017, a real statement from Ruaidhri Higgins’ men, who are five points clear of Rovers after just three games played.

Both teams were missing key players but in front of over 7,600 fans, City proved their credentials as a valid threat to Rovers’ title, with the travelling fans cheering their heroes from the pitch at the final whistle.

Rovers started the game well on top with City on the back foot immediately.

It became apparent early on that the home team were targeting City’s left side with Neil Farugia taking the game to Doherty, who had to work overtime as he was being targeted by passes from both Jack Byrne and Graham Burke sending Farugia in behind.

It took a sensational tackle from Patrick McEleney to deny Burke a clear shot on goal on 13 minutes after Farugia beat Doherty, with the City captain coming to his team’s rescue at a crucial moment.

The pressure was intensifying, but Derry stunned Tallaght by taking the lead on 18 minutes.

Rovers’ first corner of the game turned into a magnificent counter-attack with Will Patching collecting the ball on halfway and playing a pin-point pass to send Doherty racing away from Dylan Watts.

Doherty bore down on goal and produced the perfect finish, sending the ball across Alan Mannus and into the net to score only his second goal for the club.

The Rovers response was emphatic as they levelled the game before the half-hour mark. Sadou Diallo gave the ball away in midfield and Gary O’Neill led Rovers forward, finding Markus Poom who played Johnny Kenny in, and the striker made no mistake, lashing the ball high into the net past Brian Maher to make it 1-1.

Rovers looked capable of scoring every time they went forward and they were denied by a fantastic double save from Maher five minutes before half-time. The Derry goalkeeper blocked Trevor Clarke’s low shot at the back post and somehow responded quickly to deny Burke from close range with a brilliant fingertip save.

In the midst of all that Rovers pressure, the Candystripes showed that they were capable of causing the champions harm, as a good build up ended in McGonigle turning away sharply from O’Neill only to drag his shot wide of the intended target.

Derry needed the break, but they started the second half by stunning Rovers for a second time with a goal of the highest quality less than 10 minutes in.

Patching sent Ryan Graydon in behind the Rovers defence and the winger picked out McGonigle in the area. The striker slotted the ball past Mannus to give City a 2-1 lead.

A change to the system by Higgins gave the Derry midfield more structure and as a result, the visitors began to get a hold of the game for the first time.

They even came close to doubling their lead when Patrick McEleney went for goal from 30 yards, forcing Mannus into a very good save, with no one in red and white following up for the rebound.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus, Gannon, O’Neill, Clarke, Kavanagh (Hoare 80), Watts (Burt 80), Poom, Byrne, Burke (Power 74), Farrugia, Kenny (Gaffney 74).

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, Connolly, S McEleney, Doherty, Diallo (McEneff 76), P McEleney, Patching, O’Neill (B Kavanagh 81), McGonigle (Boyce 81), Graydon (C Kavanagh 86).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

Man of the match: Ben Doherty

Match rating: 8/10