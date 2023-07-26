Jayden Danns the hero as Liverpool edge Manchester United in Elite Section at SuperCupNI

Liverpool’s Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring the only goal against Manchester United

Liverpool claimed the bragging rights against fierce rivals Manchester United in the Elite clash at a sold-out Coleraine Showgrounds last night.

A finely taken goal from Jayden Danns midway through the first half gave the Anfield youngsters the lead in a hotly-contested clash and that was how it finished as the Merseysiders claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

Liverpool were fortunate to go in front after Kornell Misciur made two fine stops prior to Danns’ opener, with Moorehouse then Musa forcing the keeper into some saves.

After the break, United made a number of changes and their best effort came through Ethan Williams, who fired wide after a good darting run down the left-hand side. Ashton Missin also blazed over with five minutes remaining after cutting in onto his left foot but, under pressure, his effort went over the bar.

Liverpool’s main attacking forays came courtesy of Trent Kone-Doherty, from Derry, who was proving to be a menace down the left.

Liverpool will now hope to secure their second win tomorrow and hope that results go their way in the other game.

Meanwhile, in Ballymena, Valencia soared to the top of the table as they defeated Hertha Berlin 3-2.

The Spanish side took the lead through Alejandro Quiroz before doubling their advantage thanks to a commanding header by Marc Ros into the Hertha net.

The German outfit got a goal back before the break thanks to a stunning 20-yard strike from Lukas Michelbrink.

Valencia restored their two-goal advantage before the Germans got a goal back late on, but it was a case of too little too late as the Spaniards held on for all three points.

Valencia now move on to a clash with Manchester United in Ballymena, while Liverpool will take on Hertha Berlin at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Manchester United made it three wins from three in the Premier Section thanks to a 2-0 win over County Fermanagh at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The young Red Devils progressed to the SuperCupNI Semi-Finals, where they will face County Londonderry, thanks to goals from Majid Balogun and Bendito Mantato.

Londonderry will face Manchester United in the last-four despite losing 2-1 to St Kevins at the Heights.

The other game in a competitive Group C saw Rangers put in a dominant display at a damp Anderson Park, winning 3-0 against County Armagh.

Striker Christopher Eadie stole the show for the Gers with a brilliant hat-trick to put him firmly in the Golden Boot race going into tomorrow’s Globe Semi-Final against Japanese outfit Ichifuna.

County Antrim held on to pick up a massive point against Newcastle United, which puts them into the final four.

Antrim were leading going into the break thanks to a goal by Ryan Donnelly but faced a nervous end to the game after Guy Bloomer equalised for the Geordies.

Antrim needed to win after County Tyrone’s earlier 6-1 victory over American outfit Northeast Rush.

A couple of braces from Brandon Downey and Sean McGinley almost put Tyrone into the SuperCupNI Semi-Finals but in the end it wasn’t enough and they will play in the Globe on today.

Mexican side Tigres will play County Antrim in the Semi-Final after winning 3-0 against Americans Surf Select.

Gustavo Gonzalez scored his second of the week to help his side top group B.

County Down, who will take on County Tyrone, put in the performance of the day, beating Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 at Parker Avenue to leapfrog the Seagulls in Group B.

Troy Savage scored the pick of the goals at Portrush, cannoning a volley into the top corner from 30 yards out.

The other game in Manchester United’s group, meanwhile, saw Japanese side Ichifuna win comprehensively for the second time in the week over Dundalk SB at Castlerock.

This means the tournament regulars will play in the Globe Semi-Final.