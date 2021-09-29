Jessica Foy determined to lead Glentoran to more Premiership success against title rivals Cliftonville

The Glentoran Women captain, however, is also promising that her team will be going all out for the win that will guarantee their retention of the crown.

As far as permutations are concerned it is pretty simple for the Glens: victory will put them three points clear at the top of the table and the Reds wouldn’t be able to catch them on any of the separating criteria — with head-to-head record being used before goal difference — and that makes it a must-win game for the Solitude side.

“I think if you look at the stats over the course of the season we are the two highest scoring teams, and hopefully there will be plenty of goals for us,” said Jessica, who is determined to be the first captain to lift the fancy new trophy unveiled by the Northern Ireland Football League.

“I can’t imagine either team will be holding back and be conservative, and that should make it an exciting game — at least for the neutral.

“Every game we’ve gone out only wanting the three points and nothing will change. We know that we have the depth in the squad that we can put in a performance that will get us the win. It comes down to the night, who wants it more and who is willing to work hard enough for it, and we will definitely be going for the three points.”

Retaining the title has been the goal for the Glens since the season kicked off.

The hunger of the squad, plus the additions of first Lauren Wade, Casey Howe and then Chloe McCarron mid-season, has only served to enhance the quality in an already strong squad.

“It’s a privileged position to be in where we are able to compete for the league on Wednesday night,” said Jessica.

“We know it is going to be a very, very tough challenge — probably one of the toughest there has been over the last couple of years for the league.

“We know that the last couple of games against Cliftonville we have come out on the right side of the result, but previous performances won’t get us anything. We know we are going to have to work for it.”

There will be one key member of the slick Glentoran Women machine who won’t be at the BetMcLean Oval tonight. Team manager Billy Clarke will miss the game through illness and the players want to used the absence of their hugely popular mentor as a motivation.

“Everyone wants to do it for Billy because he has put so much work into the club — so much of it in the background that you wouldn’t have seen before the start of the season — and now it’s up to us now to see it through for him,” said Jessica.

Elsewhere, Crusaders Strikers can secure third place in the league if they avoid defeat at home to Sion Swifts Ladies. The Crues are, however, on a four-match losing run in the league while Sion have won their last two.

Linfield Ladies host Derry City Women as the bottom two clash at Midgley Park.

FIXTURES: Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts Ladies (8pm), Glentoran Women v Cliftonville Ladies, Linfield Ladies v Derry City Women (both 7.45pm)