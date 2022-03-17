Jim Boyce calls on politicians to silence match ‘morons’ after Cliftonville and Coleraine reported to IFA over sectarian chanting

Former FIFA Vice-President Jim Boyce has declared that he would like to see politicians from all sides take a stand with Irish League football and condemn sectarian chanting at matches in a bid to stamp it out of the game in Northern Ireland.

Highly respected Boyce was speaking after Cliftonville and Coleraine were reported to the Irish Football Association for sectarian chanting from sections of their supporters at Sunday’s League Cup final at Windsor Park.

Over 11,000 fans attended the first major Cup final in Northern Ireland football to be played on a Sunday and while the vast majority were well behaved the authorities will be investigating the unsavoury actions of a minority of fans from each side.

It is not the first time this season that the IFA have had to deal with sectarian chanting at matches involving Irish League clubs who have been strong in their condemnation of such behaviour.

At a time when there is so much to feel positive about in the Irish League with encouraging attendances, compelling matches and an exciting title race, the sectarian element is a dark blot on the landscape.

So too has been other crowd trouble that has seen a number of clubs fined and the IFA threatening to play fixtures behind closed doors if it persists.

Boyce, a former Cliftonville chairman and now patron of the club, said: “Unfortunately there are a small section who are causing problems and while I would not want to see stadiums closed I appreciate something has to be done about these morons, which is how I would describe them.

“I know from a Cliftonville perspective these people only go to certain big games, like the final on Sunday, and do not attend every week. To their credit Cliftonville have made very strong statements that they don’t want people like this and other clubs have done the same.

“Sectarian chanting has no place in sport and I would like to see politicians from all sections of the divide, joining with our football clubs and being strong and have the courage to completely and utterly condemn it.

“The more people who show they are against sectarian chanting the better we have of eradicating it.”

Boyce added: “So instead of politicians blaming one another for all sorts of things, which always seems to be the case in Northern Ireland, I would like to see them come together on this issue because it has no place in sport or society.”

Boyce’s words will strike a chord with the thousands of decent Irish League fans.

The former IFA President, never afraid to call it how he sees it, added: “I think the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) are doing a great job in progressing Irish League football and Gerard Lawlor in his role as Chief Executive has been excellent.

“What we don’t want are the shocking actions of a few taking away from all the positive work that is going on.”

On Cliftonville and Coleraine being reported to the IFA for sectarian chanting by a minority of their fans in Sunday’s final, NIFL Chief Executive Lawlor said: “There was an independent match observer there. He has submitted his report. That report has gone to the Irish FA and we will deal with it through the football authorities.

“Sectarianism has no place in football. Nor does homophobia, racism or sexism. I always say football is a victim of society and we must all deal with it head on.”

The game, screened live on Sky Sports, was a thriller with Cliftonville coming from behind to beat Coleraine 4-3 after extra time in front of the biggest crowd ever to attend a League Cup match in Northern Ireland.

The occasion was deemed a great success and Lawlor has said that League Cup finals will continue to be played on a Sunday.