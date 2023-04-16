Jim Goodwin: Hard work paying off for Dundee United

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United’s recent upturn in fortunes is all down to their hard working approach.

United battled back from falling a goal behind to defeat Motherwell 2-1 at Fir Park on Saturday.

In recording their second victory in six days, the Tannadice side have steered themselves off bottom spot and moved up to 10th in the cinch Premiership table.

“I have to say, the group since I came in, they haven’t been moping about the place and feeling sorry for themselves,” Goodwin said.

“I haven’t had to come in and lift them too much – I’ve tried to come in and put my own stamp on things and put demands on the players.

“I know every team is working hard and every manager is doing their best they can do, but I’d be very surprised if there’s a group of players working harder than we are at the moment.”

Despite having moved above Ross County and Kilmarnock, Goodwin is certain there is still a lot of work to be done in order to secure their safety.

The Terrors host Livingston on Saturday, aiming to record three straight wins for the first time this campaign.

“I still think we can improve in every department whether that is fitness, the possession side of the game, defending, attacking – but the boys have really bought into what we’ve asked them to do,” Goodwin added.

“I think everyone’s confidence has been impacted throughout the course of the season and the players are honest enough to admit that some performances haven’t been quite of the levels that’s within the group.

“It’s not about how you start a race, it’s about how you finish it, there’s a lot of football to be played and we won’t get carried away.”

Stuart Kettlewell is looking for a reaction from his Motherwell players after they suffered just the second defeat of his managerial tenure with the Steelmen.

Well’s final game before the split takes them to face leaders Celtic, and Kettlewell believes that his team should be relishing the challenge.

“We go into a real tough game against Celtic, it’s going to be hard and a major challenge just like everyone has found,” he said.

“We have to relish the challenge in the same way we will do all of the remaining six games.

“My message to the players was that when we come back in on Monday, the heads are up, the shoulders are back and we go again.

“We still have to go and try put points on the board, not for any other situation than we want to amass as many points as we can.

“There has been plenty to like in what we’ve done in the last couple of months and plenty to build on.”