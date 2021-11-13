Jim Magilton departs role as Dundalk sporting director

Former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton has departed his role as sporting director at SSE Airtricity Premier Divison club Dundalk with immediate effect.

The 52-year-old has been in the role for the last 11 months, leaving his role as football director at the Irish FA to take on the job, but will no longer be associated with the Oriels.

“I would like to thank everyone that assisted me during my time at Dundalk FC,” said Magilton in a statement. “It is a great club with passionate supporters and I wish the new local consortium the very best.”

Dundalk added: “The club would like to thank Jim for his work at Oriel Park over the past 11 months and wish him the very best of luck in the future.”

Magilton’s tenure with Dundalk had started well as they played in the group stages of the Europa League in the latter stages of 2020 and claimed the FAI Cup as well, but things turned sour this year.

A rash of winter spending did not translate into results on the pitch and the former Lisburn Distillery man was even briefly required to fill in as manager after the sacking of Filippo Giovagnoli in April, winning four, drawing three and losing three before the re-appointment of Vinny Perth.

The club has recently been bought over by a local consortium led by Andy Connolly and Statsports from previous owners Peak6, however it is not known whether Magilton’s departure has any relation to that.

Should he wish to jump straight back into work then it is likely the former Ipswich Town and QPR boss will be out of work for long given his experience within the game both on and off the pitch.

A 52-time capped Northern Ireland international and having spent time with Oxford United, Southampton and Ipswich, Magilton worked behind the scenes as the IFA’s football director for seven years before departing for Oriel Park.